NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27: GrabOn, India's leading online savings platform, has successfully concluded the 13th edition of its Cricket Fantasy League (CFL), which ran from March 14 to June 3, 2025. The latest installment of the campaign combined the high-voltage thrill of cricket with the growing popularity of fantasy gaming, attracting fans from across the country to test their skills, score points, and win exciting prizes.

Also Read | When Is Onam 2025? Know Start and End Dates of Thiruvonam, History, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the 10-Day Harvest Festival.

"CFL 13 was not just a fantasy league. It was a full-blown celebration of India's cricket craze," said Ashok Reddy, CEO of GrabOn. "We're proud to see how this in-house campaign has grown into a community-driven platform where sports fans connect, compete, and win together."

An Event Backed by Big-Name Partners

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, June 27: John Cena Returns, Tiffany Stratton vs Nia Jax and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

This season's success was powered by a solid roster of sponsors who helped amplify the experience across platforms:

* In-game sponsors, including Google Workspace, Etihad Airways, and Udemy, brought a mix of utility, global connectivity, and learning to the table, enhancing the tournament's value for users.* Outreach Partners: Explurger, eLitmus, and Panel Station helped spread the excitement far and wide, ensuring cricket fans from all walks of life got in on the action.* Gifting Sponsors: Participants had the chance to win exclusive rewards from a star-studded lineup that included Pepperfry, Bummer, Eatsure, Zoomin, Amazon Prime, and EaseMyTrip. From stylish home decor to flight deals and streaming subscriptions, the rewards were as varied as they were generous.

What Made CFL 13 Stand Out?

This year, GrabOn introduced three brand-new mini-games to level up the fun and keep users coming back. As fans played and earned points, they unlocked exclusive prizes and climbed the leaderboard, all while staying plugged into the live cricket action.

With a smooth interface, real-time match updates, and leaderboard-based incentives, CFL 13 delivered a seamless and addictive gaming experience from start to finish.

A New Milestone in Cricket Fandom

From first-time players to seasoned fantasy pros, thousands joined in the action this season. The league recorded millions of interactions, ten daily winners throughout the campaign period, and an overwhelming response from across India, solidifying CFL as one of the most anticipated digital cricket events in the country.

GrabOn thanks its growing community and brand partners for making CFL 13 a smashing success. As always, the game may be over for now, but the spirit of cricket lives on until next season.

GrabOn is India's go-to online savings destination, offering verified coupons, deals, and discounts across 3,000+ merchants. With a mission to make online shopping smarter and more rewarding, GrabOn helps millions of users save every day.

Learn more www.grabon.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)