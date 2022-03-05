Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI/PR Newswire): Pearl Academy Mumbai organized convocation ceremonies for the graduating batches of 2021 and 2020. It was a huge milestone for the students as they celebrated their graduation and the beginning of a new inning. Chief guests for the convocation ceremonies were business leaders Aashish Shah, Co-founder and COO, Pepperfry and Chintan Patel, Managing Director, Deesan Group.

Pearl Academy also unveiled its newly upgraded and iconic Mumbai campus in the presence of luminaries from the world of Bollywood, media, entertainment, fashion, design and business who joined the celebration and appreciated the institute for nurturing creative talent.

The state-of-the-art campus has undergone a vibrant and a quirky makeover and upgraded with latest labs, studios and other infrastructure. The reimagined campus reflects Mumbai's rich culture and accentuates the spirit of Mumbai. The unconventional artwork is done by Graffiti artistes from Kalakarah as they beautifully captured the elements that makes the city so special.

Speaking on the convocation ceremony, Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy said, "At Pearl Academy, we encourage students to be innovative and think out of the box. Today, Creativity and Design is an answer to several existing problems, and we equip our students with the right skills and knowledge to solve these problems in a sustainable manner. The institute has been at the forefront of introducing the latest technologies to the students so that they are industry ready to achieve their goals and become the leaders of tomorrow."

Towards the end of the convocation ceremony, the graduating batch took an oath for the advancement of society and to be committed towards the progress of the nation without compromising on morals and ethics.

Pearl Academy is India's leading creative education institution as per industry surveys by ASSOCHAM, India Today- MDRA, Outlook-Drshti & I-CARE, The Week- Hansa, Business of Fashion, and The Economic Times. The institute offers 40-plus under-graduate, post-graduate, and professional development programs in design, fashion, business, and media through its campuses in Delhi-South, Delhi-West, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. For 29 years, Pearl Academy has been a catalyst for success for its students through its unique Total Learning System, constructive tie-ups with industry bodies, and international universities that are strongly reflected in its placement record of over 98 per cent year-on-year with companies like PhonePe, Accenture, Adobe, Deloitte, Capgemini, IBM, Paytm and Innovaccer. For more information, please visit: www.pearlacademy.com.

