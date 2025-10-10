PRNewswire

Ghaziabad/ Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10: Grand Cinemaz, one of India's fastest-growing cinema chains, has achieved a significant milestone by inaugurating two new multiplexes in Ghaziabad and Saharanpur on the same day. This dual launch marks a major step in the company's vision to redefine the movie-going experience across India.

Also Read | ‘Barack Obama Got Nobel Prize for Nothing, I Stopped 8 Wars’: US President Donald Trump Says Hours Before Nobel Peace Prize Announcement in Oslo.

Backed by the leadership of Mr. Rajinder Vashista, Chairman of the Dev Bhoomi Group Companies, Grand Cinemaz continues to strengthen its presence nationwide. His vision and commitment to creating businesses that positively impact communities have guided the brand's expansion into becoming a household name in the Indian entertainment landscape.

With successful operations already in Una (Himachal Pradesh) and Pathankot (Punjab), the addition of Ghaziabad and Saharanpur marks the opening of the brand's third and fourth multiplexes. This expansion reinforces Grand Cinemaz's commitment to bringing world-class cinema experiences to audiences across both metropolitan and emerging markets.

Also Read | Discord Hacked: Messaging and Chat Platform Reports Third-Party Customer Service Provider Breach May Have Exposed Government ID Photos of Around 70,000 Users.

Under the leadership of Mr. Rajkumar Gautam, Vice President - Operations and Business Development, the chain has an impressive pipeline of upcoming properties across North, West, and South India, including Srinagar, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, among others. The rapid pace of development positions Grand Cinemaz as one of the most ambitious players in India's exhibition sector.

Speaking about the expansion, Mr. Rajkumar Gautam, shared, "At Grand Cinemaz, the mission is to transform the way India experiences cinema. Each property is designed to create emotional connections and lasting memories through immersive storytelling, superior comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Whether in a metro or a tier-3 city, the goal is to ensure every guest enjoys a truly world-class experience."

Each Grand Cinemaz property is built around the philosophy of comfort, technology, and community. The multiplexes feature luxurious seating, advanced projection and sound systems, and vibrant F&B offerings that rival global standards. The brand aims to make every visit not just a movie screening, but a complete entertainment experience.

The simultaneous launch of Ghaziabad and Saharanpur highlights the brand's dedication to providing consistent quality and innovation across all its locations. Each new cinema is envisioned as a cultural hub -- a place where families bond, friends connect, and communities come together to celebrate storytelling.

Grand Cinemaz continues to strengthen its identity through consistency, innovation, and community engagement, with a focus on creating memorable experiences that extend beyond the screen. With an ambitious expansion roadmap, the brand is poised to become synonymous with cinema excellence and cultural connection across India.

With an ambitious growth trajectory, Grand Cinemaz is on track to become a name synonymous with cinema excellence in India. As the brand continues to expand across regions, its focus remains clear: to celebrate the magic of movies, to create memories for families and individuals alike, and to bring the joy of cinema to every corner of the country.

About Grand Cinemaz:

Grand Cinemaz is a premium multiplex cinema chain redefining the movie-watching experience across North India. With state-of-the-art facilities, luxurious recliner seating, and Dolby surround sound, Grand Cinemaz offers an immersive environment for movie enthusiasts. Grand Cinemaz offers a curated selection of the latest Bollywood, Hollywood, Punjabi, and South Indian films, ensuring a diverse cinematic journey. Whether it's a weekend outing or a corporate event, Grand Cinemaz provides a memorable and comfortable experience for all.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792375/Grand_Cinemaz_Ghaziabad_Saharanpur.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)