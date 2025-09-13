PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 13: The much-awaited Grand Finale of Miss & Mrs. Pride of East India 2025, organized by Heels and Crowns in association with Diva Pageants and proudly partnered by Glitterist Magazine as the official magazine partner, concluded with grandeur and glamour at Hotel Pride Plaza, Newtown, Kolkata. Before the finale night, participants underwent three days of intensive training and grooming sessions, along with the Talent Round and Subtitle Crowning, hosted at Pipal Tree Hotel, Chinarpark. Contestants came from across seven states of Eastern India -- Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Tripura -- making this event a true celebration of diversity and regional talent.

Finale Jury Panel

The esteemed jury who brought credibility and grace to the evening included:

-Karl Mascarenhas - Miss & Silver Category

-Darshana Banik (Celebrity Jury) - Miss & Silver Category

-Prashant Ghosh - Elite Category

-Sanjog Pattnayak - Gold Category

-Anupama Singh - Elite Category

-Meenu Singh - Gold Category Winners 2025

Teen Category

Winner: Aishani Majumdar

Miss Category

-Winner: Triparna Guha

-1st Runner-up: Moumita Das

-2nd Runner-up: Dr. Piyali Saha

-3rd Runner-up: Dr. Anindita Nath

Mrs. Category Silver

-Winner: Sangita Saha Debnath

-1st Runner-up: Sahin Akhter Chowdhury

-2nd Runner-up: Sulagna Roy

-3rd Runner-up: Shilpee Kumari

Mrs. Category Gold

-Winner: Rukmini Deb

-1st Runner-up: Payal Debnath

-2nd Runner-up: Shawali Nayak

-3rd Runner-up: Sunita Pujapanda

Mrs. Category Elite

-Winner: Somdatta Ganguly

-1st Runner-up: Arjita Saha Chakraborty

-2nd Runner-up: Antara Sanyal

-3rd Runner-up: Mousumi Sarkar Paul

Partners & Associations

The event was supported by esteemed partners who contributed to its success:

-Associate & Grooming Partner - Diva Pageants

-Magazine Partners - Grehlakshmi, Glitterist

-Hair & Makeup Partner - VLCC School of Beauty

-Gown Partner - Citra Design's 124 Couture

-Wardrobe Partners - Geetasree, Shimmers

-Official Show Director & Choreographer - Madhabilata Mitra

-Diva Wellness Partner - Dr. Barnali Ghosh

-Health Partner - Charnock Hospitals

-Dental Partner - UMA Medical Related Institute

-Skin Partner - Astra Skin Clinic

-Trophy Partner - Re-Feel

-Jewellery Partner - Subarnalata

-Traditional Jewellery Partner - Sanchita Mujumdar

-Gifting Partners - Gargi's Collection, SNATO, Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, Sabita's Beauty World, Inspiration Tutorial Home, Friends Travels, Kiran Health Plus, Ally International

-Videography & Photography Partner - Filmyguy Films

-Production Partner - Star Event Company

Officials & Key Team

-Official Trainer - Cicilia Sanyal

-Backstage Manager - Mrunali Tayade

-Official Co-ordinators - Paulyn Kasote, Gargi Guha, Diya Ghosh

-Official Dietitian - Samraddha Dasgupta Sarkar

-Official DJ - Knix

-Official VJ - Virat

-Official Emcee - Debi Saha

A Platform for Empowerment

The Miss & Mrs. Pride of East India 2025 not only celebrated beauty and grace but also highlighted empowerment, confidence, and cultural diversity. With the dedication of mentors, partners, and organizers, the event stood as a beacon of opportunity for women across Eastern India.

The evening concluded on a high note, with crowns, titles, and endless applause, marking another milestone in the journey of Heels and Crowns in shaping dreams into reality.

For media inquiries and partnerships:

Glitterist Magazine - Official Media Partner

Email: cc@glitterist.in

For participation in the next session our window will be open from the Mid of November 2025 just visit : www.HeelsandCrowns.com

