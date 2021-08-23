New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): On his Birthday, entrepreneur Akash Kumar announced the launch of his three new ventures - ANN Media, Being Hungry and AASSHH-E-commerce.

The announcement was made at a grand event held in Delhi recently. Gracing the event with her presence, was none other than Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan.

Gauahar has been a part of several hit movies such as Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan and recently released 14 Phere, to name a few. The actress was seen interacting with Akash and his team at the event. Gauahar congratulated Akash on his achievements as she joined him in the cake cutting session. Popular singer Deep Money was also present at the event. 'Voice of Delhi' fame Gaurav Kumar too made his presence felt at the grand event.

Speaking at the event, Akash Kumar said, "I feel blessed and overwhelmed with the love that my friends and family have always showered on me. It's a special day for me as I have launched three new start-ups. We are growing and will soon be venturing into various other fields. I just want to say thanks to all my well-wishers and hope they keep blessing me with their good wishes."

Video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=CE_biEn5b_c

The other ventures of Akash Kumar include a music label by the name Being Musical (Being Musical Records), an NGO called Being Heart Foundation as well as a software development company, Logishield.

AASSHH-E-commerce focuses on online sales of multiple product categories such as consumer electronics, fashion, home essentials, groceries and lifestyle products. On the other hand, Being Hungry will serve as a chain of restaurants. ANN Media is a digital news channel, video news app that delivers seamless news and information services, using video-centric Mobile App and web portals.

