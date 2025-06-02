PNN

New Delhi [India], June 2: Southern Street Premier League (SSPL), the first T10 Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament of its kind in the South, had a grand launch at Chennai.

Targeted at bringing out the grassroots talent from across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Pondicherry and Goa, this will be a true gamechanger. 12 powerhouse teams featuring the best will battle it out this August for India's Biggest Ever Tennis Ball Cricket Prize Purse: Rs3 Crores.

Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali - Chairman, SSPL, Ravi Mohan - Celebrity Patron & L.T. Anand - CEO & Director, SSPL, launched SSPL at a glittering ceremony that featured dignitaries, businessmen, and VIPs. The stunning 5-foot-high trophy was unveiled with great fanfare, alongside the reveal of the official SSPL logo and a high-octane anthem setting the tone for the adrenaline-fueled season ahead.

Cricket is an integral part of every boy in India, and most of them start with Tennis Ball Cricket. Cricket to Indians after all is more than just a sport--it's a religion, uniting people across regions, languages, and cultures. While stadiums may host cricket legends, a peek into the country's narrow lanes and bustling bylanes is where future stars are truly born, we believe! India has no dearth of cricketing talent; there just wasn't a platform to take it to the fore.

Gully cricket, played with makeshift wickets and tennis balls, has long paved the way for raw, unfiltered talent. It's here that many of India's cricketing greats, including Dhoni and Virat Kohli, first honed their reflexes, creativity, and grit. From these humble beginnings, countless cricketers have risen to national and international fame, proving that passion, not privilege, defines greatness. The Southern Street Premier League (SSPL) taps into this very spirit, providing a structured platform where gully cricket's finest can take centre-stage.

About SSPLThe South Street Premier League (SSPL) is an ambitious T10 Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament designed to bring the unmatched passion of street cricket to world-class stadiums. This T10 Tennis Ball Cricket League (8 Overs Tennis Ball & 2 Overs Tape ball) is open to players above the age of 12 and does not have an upper age cap. The Entry Fee has been kept at a very affordable amount of just Rs . 699 + GST.

The Selections will be held in all states, at metro cities and non-metros. The three-level selection process will be spread over a month. What sets SSPL apart is its commitment to technological innovation in player selection and game monitoring, authenticating the credibility and excitement of tennis ball cricket to professional standards. The core idea is to take local talent to international levels. The interest garnered so far has led to consideration of Finals in Sharjah, subject to stadium availability.

Transparency & Fair PlayOne of the key features of SSPL is the commitment to maintaining fair play and transparency at all levels of Selection. This will be deployed by using the latest technology and sharing the Report Cards of participants. This will ensure the process is unbiased. The trials will be recorded on video, and participants will be given a login to watch their game.

TechnologyThe latest technology has been harnessed both in player selections and will also be used to track and analyse the game. What makes this truly unique is that this level of high-end and expensive technology has never been used in tennis ball cricket. Batting Assessments will be conducted in simulated environments that replicate match conditions. Bowling Evaluations will leverage thermal imaging cameras and speed-monitoring technology for real-time analysis.

League Highlights

* 12 Teams representing 6 states and 1 Union territory from South India

* Each squad comprises 25 players

* The final 500 players will be selected through a rigorous multi-city selection process. Out of which 300 players will be selected through auctions.

Core Committee MembersThe core committee members are passionate about cricket

Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali - Chairman, SSPLA passionate philanthropist and lifelong cricket enthusiast, Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali - Chairman, SSPL brings vision and heart to the SSPL. As the Dewan to the Prince of Arcot, he has long been a great champion for grassroots sports and is himself an avid cricketer. He has been regularly organising cricket matches to nurture local talent. He looks at SSPL as an initiative that will act as a transformative platform, bringing equal opportunities for aspiring cricketers and shining the spotlight on India's unsung heroes of street cricket.

Ravi Mohan - Celebrity Patron & Brand AmbassadorAn acclaimed Indian actor and passionate cricketer, Ravi Mohan is a role model to today's youth and adds star power and widespread appeal to the SSPL. As the league's brand ambassador, he is the catalyst in inspiring young talent and driving nationwide engagement. His presence draws in a lot of energy and gives young players both motivation and visibility as they pursue their cricketing dreams.

L.T. Anand - CEO & Director, SSPLA strategic and forward-thinking leader, L.T. Anand leads from the front and oversees the operational, financial, and regulatory framework of SSPL. He plays a critical role in ensuring the league's long-term sustainability and growth. With his experience and expertise, he focuses on building a robust institutional foundation that will be successful today and evolve into a lasting sporting movement for years to come.

Southern Street Premier League (SSPL) is set to redefine the future of tennis ball cricket in India. With the ambitious goal of transforming gully cricket into a professionally managed, high-stakes league, what SSPL truly offers goes beyond just sport and entertainment; it stands out as a powerful platform for aspiring cricketers to rise, shine, and inspire. To prove beyond doubt that true talent can exist anywhere, and all it takes is the right opportunity. Truly transforming Street Heroes to Stadium Superstars.

