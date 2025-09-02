VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 2: In a spirited townhall at its Kolkata headquarters, India's top premium aluminium composite panel (ACP) maker Aludecor unveiled Granicia, a terrazzo-inspired panel series that the company claims is the first of its kind in the world. With this world's first Hybrid Spray Fusion Technology, Aludecor is betting on the marriage of history and high engineering to shape modern architecture.

Terrazzo has its roots in 15th-century Venice, where artisans repurposed marble fragments to create patterned floors that adorned palaces and piazzas. Known for both resilience and artistry, terrazzo became a symbol of craftsmanship that survived through generations.

"From humble fragments, artists crafted visual stories that endured for centuries," noted Kolkata-based architect Ayan Sen, who attended the launch. "With Granicia, those stories are being reimagined in surfaces that bring tradition and modern design together."

Granicia attempts to transplant this Venetian tradition into aluminium composite panels, offering terrazzo's characteristic mosaic look in a medium that is lighter, more durable, and adaptable to contemporary construction.

At the heart of Granicia is Aludecor's in-house innovation - the Hybrid Spray Fusion Technology. The process involves a multi-layered spray-coating system that enables highly consistent colour, intricate finishes, and superior durability.

Company officials explained that the panels are designed to resist weathering, abrasion, and fading, while demanding minimal maintenance. For architects, this means a versatile material that can be used across interiors and exteriors without compromising on visual appeal.

"Granicia is far more than just a product," said Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, Founder and CMD of Aludecor. "It is about sustainability, durability, and beauty coming together. We have reinterpreted a 500-year-old Venetian tradition into a modern surface that is proudly made in India and designed for the world."

The Granicia collection debuts with 11 shades, each mimicking terrazzo's intricate mosaics while maintaining the performance standards expected of ACPs. The company believes this will give designers greater freedom to experiment in lobbies, facades, and other high-visibility spaces.

For Aludecor, Granicia also represents continuity. Over the years, the brand has introduced niche collections such as Rugged Metal, Earth Coat, and Mason Mark, each inspired by a specific material story. Granicia, however, takes a leap further by tying global heritage into India's design vocabulary.

Aludecor has steadily built its reputation as a technology-led manufacturer. It is the only Indian ACP company with in-house fire-resistant pelletization and a NABL-accredited FR testing lab. It has also pioneered copper and zinc composite panels in India.

With a presence in over 250 cities, contributions to 200,000-plus projects, and a manufacturing capacity that now exceeds 10 million sq. m. annually, the company is positioning itself as a global player.

Industry observers say that in an era where construction materials are increasingly judged by their sustainability quotient and design versatility, Aludecor's attempt to bring terrazzo into ACP form could find resonance. Beyond technical performance, Granicia is also being pitched as a "ACP with a story" -- a product that embodies heritage while catering to modern architectural needs.

For Aludecor, Granicia is not merely about adding another collection to its catalogue. It is about creating a movement where every surface carries a narrative - one that begins in Renaissance Venice and now continues in the skylines of contemporary cities.

