Parivartini Ekadashiv, also known as Parsva Ekadashi, is a Hindu occasion dedicated to the divine worship of Lord Vishnu. The day of Parivartini Ekadashi vrat is observed on the 11th day, i.e., Ekadashi, of the bright fortnight of Ashwin, which falls in September-October in the Gregorian calendar. Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Wednesday, September 3. Devotees can decide the type of Ekadashi fasting during Sankalp according to their willpower and physical strength. In a year, there are 24 types of Ekadashi in a year, all associated with various incarnations of Lord Vishnu. As far as Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat katha is considered, this Ekadashi is dedicated to the Vaman avatar of Lord Vishnu. To mark Parivartini Ekadashi 2025, share these Parivartini Ekadashi 2025 wishes, Parsva Ekadashi greetings, WhatsApp messages, Lord Vishnu images, quotes and HD wallpapers with your friends and family.

Parivartini Ekadashi is observed with great devotion by devotees of Lord Vishnu, especially those who follow the Vaishnavism tradition. The Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise.

