Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Gravate Sports (grv8), co-founded by RJ Anmol and Puneet Goyal, announced the launch of India's first CXO Pickleball League, set to take place on September 27, 2025, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The initiative is designed to bring together top executives and corporate leaders for a one-of-a-kind blend of executive wellness, networking, and competitive sport.

Pickleball has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, and India is poised to follow suit. With an estimated market size projected to grow from ₹500 crore in 2027 to ₹1,500 crore by 2031, pickleball is increasingly being embraced in corporate circles as a sport that is easy to learn, low-impact, and highly effective as both a fitness and networking platform. For CXOs with demanding schedules, it offers the perfect balance of recreation and relationship-building, often compared to golf for its business potential but far more accessible in format.

The CXO Pickleball League will allow corporates across industries, from finance and fintech to technology, media, lifestyle, and consumer brands, to nominate teams of up to three members, including at least one senior leader. Participants have been trained by AIPA-certified coaches through flexible pickleball clinics before competing in a spirited tournament at the exclusive sea-facing courts of Taj Lands End. The winners will earn the unique opportunity to meet Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal, who will also headline the launch with a special exhibition match against business stalwart Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.

"It's nice to see sports becoming an integral part of corporate life. Pickleball is a great way for people to stay active and connected. I'm excited to be part of this unique initiative and to encourage more professionals to embrace a healthier, sport-driven lifestyle." Said Saina Nehwal.

RJ Anmol, Co-Founder of Gravate Sports, shared his vision for the initiative, saying, "Gravate Sports is about creating premium sporting experiences that bring leaders together beyond boardrooms. Pickleball is perfectly suited for India's CXOs, it promotes wellness, camaraderie, and strategic networking. With Saina Nehwal joining us for the launch, we are not just celebrating sport but also setting the tone for a larger corporate sports culture in India."

The event will culminate in a curated sundowner and gourmet dining experience, designed to facilitate high-quality networking among participating CXOs and industry peers. With this launch, Gravate Sports aims to pioneer a new category of corporate sporting leagues in India, building a vibrant ecosystem where sport fuels both professional and personal growth.

The CXO Pickleball League debuts on September 27, 2025, at 10 am at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

