Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI/PNN): Dr Ashok Sinha, Hair Transplant Surgeon, Hair Expert, Hair Innovator and founder of Adon Hair Care Clinic, claims to introduce the best hair loss treatment in India for the first time.

Adon Clinic, along with Dr Ashok Sinha launched Growdense Hair Serum on 15th July 2021. This product is FDA approved and is the first of its kind in India. It not only treats hair loss problems without any side effects but also helps in hair regrowth.

Explaining the exclusivity of the product in his YouTube video, Dr Ashok Sinha says, "For the hair loss patients who do not want to use Minoxidil Finasteride, America, Spain, Germany have other supplements. But until now there was not a single hair care product in India that could be used as a supplement for Minoxidil Finasteride."

Giving an example of the American product Revive Hair Max Serum, Dr Ashok Sinha says, Revive Hair Max serum has 5% Resensyl along with 14 molecules. Whereas there is not a single hair care product in India with the same composition. And therefore, for the first time in India, Growdense Hair Serum was launched that not only has 5% Resensyl but 16 other molecules.

Giving a detailed description of the composition and how the different 16 molecules used in Growdense Hair serum work, Dr Ashok Sinha explains, "This product launched in India on 15th July 2021, is thoroughly tried and tested. It has minimal or no side effects and works best for both men and women." Further adding details about the molecules used, he explains, "Along with 5% Redensyl, 3% Procapil, 2% Anagain, Acetyl Tetrapeptide 3, LCLT, Caffeine, L-Arginine, Melatonin, Cu-Tripeptide, Saw Palmetto, Procyanidin, Green Apple extract, Grape seed extract, Nettle Root Extract, Soy Isoflavones, Horse Chest root extract and Vitamin E is used."

Along with the mentioned composition, to fight seborrheic dermatitis, Rosebay extract and Transcutol extract are also used. Further breaking down the working of the molecules used in Growdense, Dr Ashok Sinha explained, among the total 17 molecules used

5 molecules are DHT blocker

2 molecules to increase the blood circulation (VasoDilator)

2 molecules to increase the hair matrix cells

3 molecules for hair follicle anchor

4 molecules are anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory anti-Microbial

2 molecules to keep the scalp healthy and antiseborrheic

2 molecules to keep the hair protein Keratin strong

2 molecules as anti-apoptotic

1 molecule to maintain the natural life of Anagen cells

Whatever possible composition and methods that can be used to control hair loss, are used in Growdense Hair Serum. He also adds Growdense Hair serum is the best product in India for hair loss treatment.

After testing it on 17 different hair loss patients for 3 months, it has been concluded that Growdense Hair Serum can be the best treatment if you are young and are suffering from hair loss problems.

You can easily order Growdense Hair Serum from www.adonhaircare.com at a minimal launch discount price of INR 925/- only.

