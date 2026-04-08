PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 8: grync.io has launched its Unified Revenue Efficiency Platform, built to solve a critical challenge for modern businesses by turning scattered data into clear, actionable revenue outcomes. Today, most SaaS, fintech, and health tech companies operate with multiple tools across product analytics, CRM, billing, and customer support. While these systems generate valuable data, they often exist in silos, forcing teams to spend more time interpreting dashboards than actually taking action.

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Grync.io eliminates this inefficiency by bringing all data into one unified layer. Using AI-powered analytics and data correlation, the platform not only identifies what's happening across the business but also recommends the next best action and enables teams to execute it instantly.

"While 44% of Data & Analytics teams are expanding, many still struggle with talent gaps and limited resources. Gartner estimates that poor data quality costs organizations $12.9 million every year revealing the true cost of disconnected systems. That's where Grync.io steps in, bridging the gap between insight and execution." said Prithwiraj Roy, Co-founder & CTO, Grync.io.

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He further added, "We don't just present data; we identify what needs fixing and enable teams to act instantly. That's where real revenue growth begins."

Driving SaaS Growth Through Better Activation

For SaaS companies, the platform directly tackles customer activation, which is one of the most important drivers of revenue. Activated users often spend 2 - 3 times more than non-activated users, yet many teams struggle to identify where users drop off.

Grync.io pinpoints these friction points and triggers real-time interventions, helping improve activation rates, reduce churn, and increase customer lifetime value.

Turning Fintech Insights into Conversions

In the fintech space, where companies already rely on strong analytics stacks, the challenge lies in converting users and driving deeper engagement. Grync.io bridges this gap by transforming user behavior into a monetizable asset.

For instance, if a user completes KYC but doesn't initiate a transaction, the platform can automatically trigger targeted actions to drive conversion without requiring additional effort from tech or sales teams.

Enabling Real-Time Action in Healthtech

In healthtech, the platform acts as a real-time orchestration layer for hospitals and healthcare providers. Instead of relying on delayed reports, Grync.io enables immediate action based on live data.

Whether it's improving patient follow-ups, strengthening referral networks, or boosting performance in underperforming specialties, the platform ensures timely interventions--without adding operational complexity.

From Insights to Immediate Execution

What differentiates Grync.io is its shift from passive analytics to active execution. By combining analytics, marketing automation, and intelligent data correlation, the platform ensures that insights don't just sit in dashboards--they drive outcomes.

With this launch, Grync.io positions itself as a powerful growth engine for modern businesses, helping them move faster, act smarter, and turn everyday user behavior into consistent, scalable revenue.

AboutGrync.ioGrync.io is a unified revenue efficiency platform that transforms scattered data into real-time, actionable growth. Built for digital-first businesses, it connects product, customer, and revenue signals to execute intelligent workflows. By enabling instant action, Grync.io helps organizations improve activation, reduce churn, and drive scalable, data-driven revenue outcomes. We drive data monetization, enable seamless interoperability, and enhance process efficiency by minimizing revenue leakage, ensuring businesses unlock maximum value from every signal.

Website:https://grync.io/LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/grync-io/

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