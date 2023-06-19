PNN

Dubai [UAE], June 19: The Gujarat Angels got the Bengaluru Hawks in their second match of the inaugural Women's Kabaddi League taking place in Dubai.

Gujarat Angels had begun their campaign in the Women's Kabaddi League with a loss against Rajasthan Raiders. However, they come back strongly to defeat Bengaluru Hawks in the second match, putting their campaign back on track.

The confidence is high as the team will face off against Haryana Hustlers on Monday evening and aims to emerge as the winner to boost its chances of qualifying for the knockout matches.

"We are very happy with the team's performance. Winning and losing are two sides of the same coin. Our focus is on giving our hundred per cent on the mat and playing with the sportsman spirit. The tournament has just begun and we are confident the performance level will go up as the tournament progresses," said Vijendra Pachar, Owner & Director of SBS Event & Management, the Franchise partner of Gujarat Angels.

The Gujarat Angels team already received a boost off the court with Rupak Tripathi, Founder of The RT's Media, associating with Gujarat Angels as the Branding Partner.

"We are delighted to be associated with Gujarat Angels as the Branding Partner. The Women's Kabaddi League is poised to play an important role in women's empowerment by opening new career opportunities for girls aspiring to be kabaddi players. We are looking forward to a long-term association with Gujarat Angels, and are confident that the team will set many milestones in its success journey in the coming years," Mr Tripathi said.

Pachar said that Tripathi's decision to sponsor the Gujarat Angels team showcases his unwavering belief in the power of sports to bring about transformative change and empowerment.

"His association reflects his commitment to promoting gender equality and providing opportunities to talented female athletes. By investing in their training, equipment, and opportunities, he is enabling many extraordinary women to showcase their skills on a bigger platform and inspire young girls across the nation to pursue their dreams," he added.

