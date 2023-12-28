Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 28 (ANI): Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat summit scheduled for January 2024, the Gujarat government is optimistic about the prospects of Tesla's investment in Gujarat. Drawing a parallel with Elon Musk's vision, Gujarat Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel Patel highlighted the alignment between Tesla's goals and the state's aspirations.

Minister Patel who was addressing a Cabinet briefing on Thursday, expressed considerable optimism about that Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, would consider Gujarat for investment, emphasizing the welcoming stance of the government.

While acknowledging ongoing discussions with Tesla, Patel extended a warm welcome to Elon Musk, signalling the state's eagerness to facilitate the investment process.

The Health Minister emphasized that communication is actively underway, reflecting the seriousness of the discussions regarding Tesla's potential investment in Gujarat.

In a mention, Minister Patel made reference to Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk. The minister's mention underscores the state's awareness and alignment with Tesla's overarching goals.

Patel noted that discussions are actively taking place, emphasizing the importance of ongoing talks in determining the trajectory of potential investments.

Tesla's potential investment in Gujarat holds the promise of significant economic impacts, ranging from job creation to infrastructure development.

Minister Patel's optimistic outlook and proactive communication underscore the government's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for innovative industries.

The Gujarat Health minister also announced that the Gujarat budget for the upcoming fiscal year will be presented starting from February The assembly session, extending until February 29, will encompass a total of 23 days and host 26 meetings.

Notably, the budget presentation is scheduled for February 1, with expectations that it will exceed Rs 3 lakh crore. The decision to extend the assembly session reflects the government's commitment to comprehensive deliberations on the budget and other key matters.

With multiple meetings planned over the 23 days, the assembly aims to ensure a thorough examination of the proposed budget and address various legislative concerns.

As the budget presentation date approaches and talks with Tesla continue, Gujarat remains on the cusp of potentially transformative developments that could shape its economic future and solidify its position as a favourable destination for visionary investments. (ANI)

