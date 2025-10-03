Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 3 (ANI): Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Japan's Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Hiromasa Nakano, on Friday inspected the construction of the Surat stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) bullet train project.

The Japanese Minister was accorded a traditional Garba welcome at the Surat airport.

The two Ministers reviewed significant aspects of the project during their visit, including the advanced track slab laying car and the track slab adjustment facility, both key components.

They expressed satisfaction with the quality standards being followed and commended the rapid pace of construction.

The visit reflects strong collaboration between India and Japan in implementing India's first High-Speed Rail corridor.

Surat is set to witness a major boost in growth and connectivity with the upcoming Bullet Train station. The station has been thoughtfully designed with a strong focus on passenger comfort and convenience. Soothing interiors, natural lighting through skylights, and well-ventilated platforms will ensure a calm and pleasant travel experience.

A Multi-Modal Integration plan has been prepared in collaboration with Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Surat Urban Development Authority (SUDA) under the project for Station Area Development along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project (SMART). This will allow passengers to easily switch between metro trains, buses, taxis, autos, and other local transport, ensuring smooth traffic flow around the station. Such connectivity will significantly reduce transition time, making travel faster, safer, and more convenient for everyone.

India's first 508 km long Bullet Train corridor is being constructed between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Out of 508 km, 323 km of viaduct and 399 km of pier work have been completed, including 17 River bridges, five PSC (pre-stressed concrete) and nine Steel bridges. (ANI)

