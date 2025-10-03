FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: A total of 24 qualified nations, from six confederations, are competing in the prestigious FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 in Chile. The FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 is the 24th edition of the tournament, having been first held in 1977. Ever since the inaugural 1977 edition, the FIFA U-20 World Cup has been held once every two years, except for a miss in 2021. The last edition was held in 2023, in Argentina, where South American stalwarts Uruguay won their first title. Lionel Messi India Tour Schedule: Know Dates, Venues and Online Ticket Booking Details for ‘GOAT India Tour 2025’ in December.

As mentioned above, a total of 24 nations are participating in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025. These 24 nations are divided into six groups of four teams each. Each team in the group will face the other three seeded sides once in the group stage. This will be followed by the Round of 16, where group winners and runners-up will qualify automatically. The top four third-ranked teams will also get in. After that follows the quarters, semis, and the grand finale at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Santiago. The FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 is being held from September 28 to October 20.

FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 Details

Series FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 Date September 28 to October 20, 2025 Venues Santiago, Valparaíso, Talca, Rancagua Live Streaming, Telecast Details FIFA+ (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

Where to Watch FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025. Therefore, fans in India will have no live telecast viewing option for the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 matches. For the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 live streaming online viewing option, read below. 'My Name is Francesco Camarda' Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Old DM He Received From Young Lecce Striker, Says 'Now Everybody Knows Your Name' (See Post).

How to Watch FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in India?

FIFA+ has the streaming rights to the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 in over 250 territories, including India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of the FIFA U20 World Cup 2025 on the FIFA+ app and website for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2025 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).