Recently, the inspiring young entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath hosted a podcast featuring three passionate Indian entrepreneurs discussing beauty brands. Among these innovators were Bhakti Modi, founder of Tira Beauty, Diipa Khosla, founder of Inde Wild, and Shantanu Deshpande, founder of the Bombay Shaving Company. They shared insights on the vibrant and promising global market for Indian beauty and skincare brands. With the burdens of colonial history gradually lifting, it feels like local brands are finally stepping into the light, ready to celebrate the treasures of our native plants and remedies. Exciting Collaboration Unveiled: Reliance Brands Limited Partners with Stella McCartney!.

In a world where health and wellness are essential, many Indian brands are making a significant impact by addressing the unique skin and health needs within India. One inspiring brand is Planet Herbs. Established in 2005 and located in the serene foothills of the Himalayas, Planet Herbs Lifesciences is dedicated to sharing nature's finest gifts.

The brand offers a diverse range of high-quality, natural formulations that tackle crucial health issues such as joint care, digestion, women's wellness, dermatology, diabetes, memory, and more. By combining innovation with timeless wisdom, Indian brands proudly provide wellness products, contract manufacturing, and herbal extract services.

Certified by Ayush India, WHO-GMP, and FSSAI, and supported by health ministries in the UAE and Sri Lanka, Planet Herbs aims to be a trusted leader in herbal healthcare. These herbal brands are on a mission to enhance lives through natural healing and preventive care, blending ancient herbal knowledge with modern science to promote holistic well-being worldwide. The Bvlgari Serpenti Infinito Exhibition at NMACC Mumbai Showcases the Fusion of Tradition and Modernity at Its Opening.

By turning our focus inward and valuing our domestic expertise, we have the opportunity to cultivate a self-reliant economy that empowers brands to be cost-effective, solution-driven, and tailored to the specific needs of Indian consumers. Together, we can create products that are not only freshly made and skin-friendly but also resonate deeply with our unique climate and requirements.

