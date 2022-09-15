New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/PNN): GVCW and DuDigital Global wish to bring to the knowledge of all applicants who are interested in traveling to Greece for their vacations or for business that all applicants are now welcome to come walk-in and apply for their Visa in all our offices across India. We invite everyone wishing to visit Greece for holidays or business to apply for his/her Schengen Visa at the earliest.

Applicants can apply for short stay visa (C- Visa category) now at The Global Visa Center World (GVCW) application centres in New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Cochin and Goa between Monday and Friday. Indian citizens and residents are welcome to submit their visa applications as per the standard procedures outlined on our website https://in-gr.gvcworld.eu/en.

Please visit the following link for complete protocol of arrivals to & departure from Greece: https://travel.gov.gr/#/

