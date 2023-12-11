NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Gauri Khan collaborated with Maison&Objet the renowned bi-annual home fashion and decor show and Mathieu Lustrerie for a majestic gala dinner at Gauri Khan Designs.

On this occasion, Maison&Objet announced architect Aparna Kaushik as their Brand Ambassador for the January 2024 edition. Maison&Objet strives to honour leaders and creative geniuses from all over the world. Recognized for her prowess in classical and modern architecture, Aparna Kaushik's appointment recognises her skill in crafting landmark buildings and bespoke estates and residences with timeless elegance.

Gauri Khan yet again showed that she remains an emblematic figure of the world of design. Her close relationship with France and her long-standing collaboration with Maison&Objet, reflected the essence of her vision and approach to design, creativity, innovation, and high fashion.

The dinner setting recreated the experience of the sheer visual magic and legend of the Chateau of Versailles at Gauri Khan Designs. Adding a royal touch to the evening, were authentic chandeliers from designer Regis Mathieu of Mathieu Lustrerie, the leading name in timeless chandeliers for ancient and modern palaces and the official chandelier maker for the Chateau de Versailles.

Gauri Khan expressed, "I am happy to be associated with Maison&Objet for this wonderful event as it is a great source of inspiration and trends. Some of my favourite brands showcase here each year."

Raj Anand, who has curated Maison&Objet from India for the past 15 years, eagerly anticipates welcoming not only visitors but also an increasing number of product designers from India to the show.

Curated by Raj Anand and Alexis de Ducla, the illustrious gathering was attended by dignitaries such as Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, Consul General of France in Mumbai, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, Tanaaz Bhatia, Nandita Mahtani and Alexandra Iftimiciuc (Maison&Objet, Paris).

The evening was sponsored by Maison&Objet, Mathieu Lusterie, Stonex, Wriver, Vastrakala-Lesage Interieurs showcasing a seamless blend of design excellence, creativity, and global collaboration.

