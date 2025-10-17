PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: The spirit of Diwali illuminated 10 Downing Street this week, as communities from across the UK gathered to celebrate the Festival of Lights. The annual Diwali reception, hosted at the Prime Minister's official residence, honoured the invaluable contributions of the British Indian community to the cultural and social fabric of the nation.

While Prime Minister Keir Starmer was in Egypt attending the Gaza peace summit, Communities Secretary Steve Reed lit the ceremonial lamp, marking the start of the joyous evening. The event was adorned with diyas, marigold garlands, and an atmosphere of unity and devotion.

Among the distinguished guests was Hanuman Dass, founder of the humanitarian organisation Go Dharmic, whose mission is to "love all, feed all, and serve all." The highlight of the evening was a deeply moving recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, led by Chinmaya Mission devotees.

Speaking after the event, Hanuman Dass shared, "Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at 10 Downing Street during Diwali was a moment of profound joy. The prayer is a timeless reminder of devotion, service, and courage values that Diwali embodies."

The Hanuman Chalisa, a sacred hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman, symbolises strength, humility, and unwavering faith qualities that resonate strongly with Go Dharmic's global initiatives. Through its campaigns addressing hunger, education, environmental sustainability, and compassionate action, Go Dharmic has touched millions of lives across India, the UK, and beyond.

With over 27 million meals served, thousands of trees planted, and schools supported in underprivileged communities, Go Dharmic continues to exemplify the true spirit of seva - selfless service.

Hanuman Dass added, "Diwali reminds us that light always conquers darkness. Our work at Go Dharmic is inspired by this very message to bring light into the lives of others through kindness and collective action."

The evening at 10 Downing Street beautifully reflected this spirit of compassion, unity, and cultural pride -- a testament to the enduring power of faith and service in building a brighter world for all.

