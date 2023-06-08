BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 8: Today, Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear partnered to host the event "Future of HR & Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work" in Gurugram. The highly-anticipated event served as an open and interactive platform for leaders to explore the evolving landscape of HR and Pay in India while co-curating valuable insights, experiences, and best practices to tackle critical business challenges. The exclusive collaboration of the four leading financial tech solutions - Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear demonstrates the power of integrated technologies and services. Attendees experienced firsthand how these strategic partnerships facilitate seamless navigation of India's complex HR and Payroll landscape. The participants were found engaging in insightful discussions surrounding key topics, including the notable shifts, risks, challenges, and emerging trends in the industry. They shared strategies for talent retention, focusing on building an employee experience that fosters trust and reduces fatigue, ultimately minimizing turnover. ADP partners, Happay, Mercer, Refyne and Clear also showcased trends and presented compelling use cases, offering valuable insights into the latest innovative approaches within the industry. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from influential leaders, decision-makers, and HR professionals from various industries, all eager to shape the future of HR and Pay in India. As the session concluded, participants departed with newfound inspiration, valuable insights, and a network of contacts poised to propel their organizations forward.

Also Read | Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ Price Details Leaked Ahead of Launch Today, Know Everything Here.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)