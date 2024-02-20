BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20: In a move that marks a significant shift in the discourse on finance leadership, Happay, the CFO-favourite T&E solution, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking series, "Beyond the Balance Sheet".This innovative series is designed to shed light on the evolving journey of finance leaders from Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) to Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), reflecting the changing dynamics of today's business world. "Beyond the Balance Sheet" is Happay's latest initiative in its ongoing commitment to fostering thought leadership within the finance community. The guests featured in this series are former finance leaders who are now CEOs. The series provides an in-depth look at the expanded role of modern CFOs, showcasing how their unique viewpoints, combined with extensive financial expertise and robust leadership skills, prime them for top executive roles. Each episode of "Beyond the Balance Sheet" offers a narrative of transformation, highlighting the strategic depth and leadership acumen of CFOs. The series is set to delve into how these professionals extend their influence beyond traditional financial management, impacting various aspects of business strategy and operations. This focus is in line with Happay's mission to encourage finance professionals to broaden their understanding and embrace all facets of business leadership. Happay's initiative in launching "Beyond the Balance Sheet" reflects its vision to empower finance professionals with more than just technological solutions; it aims to provide them with the knowledge and inspiration necessary for their professional growth. The series is a beacon for those aspiring to understand the full range of executive leadership, demonstrating the continual evolution of the CFO's role in the corporate world. With "Beyond the Balance Sheet", Happay is set to inspire a new generation of finance professionals, encouraging them to look beyond the numbers and envision the bigger picture in their journey toward executive leadership. Note: If you are a CFO turned CEO who wants to be featured in the series, please contact the Happay team.

