New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/PR Newswire): Women continue to encounter challenges in many facets of society -- especially when it comes to advancing in the workplace. Knowing that this bias exists isn't enough, action is needed to level the playing field.

The issue has great resonance and significance at Harappa. Not only are they led by a female CEO -- Shreyasi Singh -- the organization, from the composition of its workforce and faculty to the marquee Women's Leadership Program and 'What Women in Leadership Need' survey, has always strived to make office tables more diverse, equitable and inclusive.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models To Reportedly Come With Face ID Dual-Hole Design.

And so, on the heels of International Women's Day on March 8, Harappa would like to share a behaviour experiment that they conducted to assess how aware men are about this problem at the workplace. The Harappa team would also like to call upon people to pledge to take steps that break stereotypes and uplift one another, irrespective of any gender bias. Make the pledge here.

"Here we are in 2022, and in spite of the progress made over the past few years, things still are not always equal in the office, the boardroom, or even the breakout room," says Shreyasi Singh, Founder & CEO, Harappa.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: IBM Suspends All Business in Russia; World Bank Approves $723 Million in Loans, Grants for Ukraine.

"From giving women credit for their own ideas to calling out unacceptable behaviour, there's much more needed to make them feel valued and respected at the workplace. And Harappa's 'Break the Bias' pledge is just one of many gestures to creating a meaningful impact."

Harappa is a learner-centred institution of the future. Our unique curriculum addresses the massive talent needs and employability challenges India faces. Our learning experiences drive transformative career and organizational success using Thrive Skills, an essential set of cognitive, social and behavioural skills. We currently boast 400,000-plus learners, 150-plus corporate and campus clients. Visit https://harappa.education/ or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761677/Harappa_IWD.jpg

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)