New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India took home the big prize at the TATA Literature Live! Awards Sunday evening - Publisher of the Year 2022. This is HarperCollins India's second consecutive win. An added highlight this year was HarperCollins authors getting the highest number of nominations at the Tata Lit Live! Awards, with books shortlisted in every category and prizes won in two.

HarperCollins India CEO Ananth Padmanabhan said, "It's fantastic to win here at TLL second time in a row. It's a recognition of the incredible range of books and authors we work with and the passion and commitment with which the entire team publishes them! I'm ecstatic. It's also amazing to be presented with this award as we kick off our 30th anniversary celebrations in India! Join the party and read more of our books. There's no greater joy than a good book to tuck in with!"

HarperCollins is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, having begun publishing in India in 1992. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live! Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the world's finest publishers, including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India has won the Publisher of the Year Award four times at Tata Literature Live! in 2022, 2021, 2018 and 2016, and at Publishing Next in 2015. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

