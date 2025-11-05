PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Harsheep Hortico Limited (BSE: HARSHDEEP), specialising in the manufacture and export of pots, planters, garden accessories, and outdoor furniture, announced its Unaudited financials for H1 FY26.

Key H1 FY25 Financial Highlights

Key Financial Highlights (Consolidated) - H1 FY2025-26

* Revenue for H1 FY2025-26 was ₹32.64 crore, compared to ₹24.90 crore in H1 FY2024-25, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 31%.

* Profit Before Tax (PBT) for H1 FY2025-26 stood at ₹6.88 crore, up from ₹5.10 crore in H1 FY2024-25, marking a year-over-year increase of 34.91%.

* Profit After Tax (PAT) for H1 FY2025-26 was ₹5.70 crore versus ₹4.22 crore in H1 FY2024-25, indicating a year-over-year growth of 34.94%.

Harshdeep Hortico Limited demonstrated strong performance in H1 FY26, reflecting the company's resilience, operational excellence, and strategic focus within the horticulture and outdoor lifestyle sector. Commenting on the results, Mr. Harshit Shah, Director, stated that the company's growth in net profit and prestigious contracts--such as those with Mumbai and Mangalore airports--underscores Harshdeep's market strength. To support its long-term growth ambitions, the company expanded its manufacturing capabilities with the installation of new rotational and injection moulding machines, increasing total production capacity to 1,440 tonnes per year. This strategic investment is expected to enhance productivity, product quality, and operational efficiency while reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Harshdeep also continued to strengthen its retail and distribution footprint with a new flagship store in Ahmedabad and dealer showrooms across Patna, Kolhapur, Hisar, NCR Delhi, Kochi, and Jaipur. The company's Agri Shield division, launched last year, has emerged as a key growth driver with its premium range of Agro shade nets. In response to growing demand, Harshdeep invested in advanced automated machinery, adding 200 tons of annual production capacity dedicated to Agri Shield. With over 500 unique designs and 2,200 SKUs, Harshdeep Hortico remains focused on delivering sustainable, high-quality products that blend design excellence with durability, positioning the company for continued growth and value creation.

