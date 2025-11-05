UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Villarreal are without a win so far in this edition of the UEFA Champions League and currently stand at the 32nd spot in the points table. The Spanish side have lost two of their three matches played and drew the other with not much going their way so far. However they have done well in the La Liga where they are third in the standings and will hope to replicate that form in Europe. Their opponents this evening is Pafos, 28th in the Champions League table. Their defensive approach to game has won them two draws but they need to pick up wins as well. PSG 1-2 Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Luis Diaz Slams Brace For Die Roten As Defending Champions Suffer First Loss Of UCL Season.

Joao Correia is suspended for Pafos after the red card he received in the last game while Pedrao is out injured. Vlad Dragomir, Mislav Oršić, and Domingos Quina will be the trio of attackers looking to create chances in the final third for the hosts. Neofytos Michael will be in goal with David Luiz and Derrick Luckassen forming the central defensive partnership.

Juan Froyth should be fit in time to be available for selection for Villarreal but the likes of Pau Cabanes, Willy Kambwala, and Logan Costa are all ruled out. Gerard Moreno will combine with Georges Mikautadze as the central strikers. Thomas Partey will be tasked with breaking up play in midfield, allowing Santi Comesaña to venture forward and support with the attacking play.

Pafos vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Pafos vs Villarreal Date Wednesday, November 5 Time 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time Venue Alphamega Stadiu, Kolossi Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Pafos vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Pafas are set to host Spanish side Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, November 5. The Pafos vs Villarreal UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at Alphamega Stadium in Kolossi and will start at 11:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Alexis Mac Allister’s Lone Goal Helps The Reds Beat Los Blancos At Anfield.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Pafos vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can likely watch Pafos vs Villarreal live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. For the Pafos vs Villarreal online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Pafos vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Pafos vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Pafos might lack the big names in the squad but they do play with a lot of determination and can secure another draw here.

