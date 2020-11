Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): HashedIn is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Bengaluru, India. The new space is situated in the city's startup hub, HSR Layout.

HashedIn set out on a bold mission 3 years back to grow its business 10x by 2020. Despite the pandemic, it has not only achieved the milestone but is also back to the pre-covid growth rate. This is a testimony to the company's strong business fundamentals and trust placed by customers in the brand.

The move to a larger facility gear up HashedIn for the next growth phase by enabling the company to continue investing in talent, and hiring for roles deemed essential for the future of its business.

The office has been designed with the aim to foster collaboration, innovation, and transparency. The workspace has an open floor plan with no cubicles, and glass walls that allow ambient natural light to come in. Although HashedIn employees continue to work remotely, the new office is fully equipped to follow COVID-19 protocols, thereby ensuring the safety of everyone when they return next year.

"With rapid growth over the last two years, we had taken up multiple office buildings. We collaborated with HustleHub - a startup offering personalized, beautifully crafted workplaces, who understood our requirements and helped us consolidate to a single larger facility. With 100,000 sqft., it has enough expansion capacity for us to grow up to 1500 people. Our team is super excited to get back to the new office post-pandemic, likely around the middle of next year," said Anshuman Singh, COO, HashedIn.

"HashedIn is a unique organization that has made it easy for HustleHub to "hustle our heart out" to bring a state-of-the-art workplace that blends creativity with expression. Numerous break-out areas, pods of silence, recreational facilities, etc. make it lively and non-monotonous. This move would definitely benefit HashedIn to gain momentum amongst their prospects and project themselves to be major game-changers in the industry," said Swetha Pathikonda, CEO, HustleHub.

