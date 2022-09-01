New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/PNN): Hathway, India's leading internet service provider, announced the nationwide launch of its Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) broadband service plans--Hathway FiberMAX--for providing high-speed internet to its consumer.

The company said that Hathway FiberMAX comes loaded with advanced technology for a superior experience, and its next-gen Dual-band Wi-Fi routers deliver symmetrical download and upload speeds and can connect up to as many devices concurrently.

Hathway FiberMAX offers a maximum speed of 200 Mbps followed by 125 Mbps, and 75 Mbps with broadband plans starting from Rs 525, varying as per the availability in different cities. The company has been providing its users with free-to-use Dual-band Wi-Fi routers without any installation charges and security deposit.

"Hathway FiberMAX users will enjoy maximum speeds at a minimum price," said the company spokesperson. "It is fast enough to let you seamlessly upload and download data, take your gaming to the next level, stream multiple HD videos or pursue advanced learning without any hassles whatsoever." Hathway has over 1 million subscribers, the company said.

To find out more about the plans, visit - https://www.hathway.com/Broadband/HomeBroadband

