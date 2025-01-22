Davos [Switzerland], January 22 (ANI): HCLTech, a global leader in technology solutions, has announced the expansion of its IT footprint in Hyderabad with the establishment of a new tech centre.

This significant move, which will provide 5,000 additional job opportunities, was confirmed during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, following a key meeting between Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, and HCLTech's global CEO and Managing Director, C Vijayakumar.

The new facility, spanning 320,000 square feet in Hyderabad's Hi-Tech City, is designed to offer advanced solutions in cloud, AI, and digital transformation to global clients in diverse industries, including hi-tech, life sciences, and financial services.

It comes with Gold Certification from the Indian Green Building Council, reinforcing HCLTech's commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Speaking on the expansion, C Vijayakumar emphasized, "Hyderabad, with its world-class infrastructure and high-quality talent pool, has been a key location on HCLTech's global network. The new center will bring cutting edge capabilities to our global client base and contribute to the local technology ecosystem."

He invited both the Chief Minister and the IT & Industries Minister to formally inaugurate the new tech center in February 2025. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy welcomed the expansion, highlighting how it solidifies Hyderabad's position as a global IT hub.

"The new tech centre reaffirms Hyderabad's continued attraction for global IT companies and further consolidates its position as a leading IT hub in the world," he said.

D Sridhar Babu, the IT & Industries Minister, further emphasized that the state government is committed to strengthening the tech and innovation ecosystem in Hyderabad with special focus on expanding it to tier 2 and tier 3 cities to promote jobs for local youth and encouraged HCLTech to actively consider opening an IT centre in a second city in Telangana.

He assured full support to facilitate HCLTech's continued growth in the state. HCLTech has been present in Hyderabad since 2007.

