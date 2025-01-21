Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz announced her decision to leave Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, citing its role as a “propaganda machine” that undermines democracy. Speaking on state broadcaster TVE, Diaz criticised X’s algorithms for amplifying xenophobic and far-right ideas while undermining human rights. The move comes after Musk’s controversial gesture at a Trump inauguration-related event, which sparked online comparisons to a Nazi salute, though the Anti-Defamation League called it an "awkward gesture." On X, Diaz declared, “Defending democracy means stepping away from tools that undermine it,” urging users to shift to alternative platforms like Bluesky and TikTok. Diaz also accused Musk of leveraging X for political goals, aligning it with fake news and extremism. Elon Musk Becomes Most Followed Account on X With Over 213 Million Followers.

Yolanda Diaz Quits X

Defending democracy means stepping away from tools that undermine it. Let’s continue the conversation on other platforms. pic.twitter.com/hE8lebyEZt — Yolanda Díaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) January 21, 2025

