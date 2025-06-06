PRNewswire

New York [US] / Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6: HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH.NS) (BSE: HCLTECH.BO), a leading global technology company, announced Osa Conservation as the winner and Daily Acts and Ocean Wise as the two runners-up of the second edition of the HCLTech Climate Action Grant in the Americas. The three non-government organizations (NGOs) will be awarded a total of $1 million to help build scalable, sustainable solutions to drive climate action across the Americas.

In the second year, applications increased by more than 70%, and after several rounds of review and rigorous due diligence, HCLTech selected Osa Conservation to receive $500,000 and Daily Acts and Ocean Wise to receive $250,000 each. This year's registrations increased by 34% from the 10 eligible countries across the Americas, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru and the U.S.

Osa Conservation, based in Costa Rica, will focus its grant award on Climate Lifeboat corridors, which help species migrate and thrive amid climate change. By reconnecting fragmented tropical habitats, the project supports climate adaptation while safeguarding ecosystems across millions of acres.

California-based Daily Acts will use its grant for its community-powered climate resilience initiative. The project blends government strategy with grassroots action to advance water management, stormwater mitigation and social infrastructure across neighborhoods in Petaluma, Calif. and beyond.

Canada-based Ocean Wise will dedicate its grant to its kelp forest restoration project on the Pacific coast. By managing urchin overpopulation and combining advanced technology and ecological research, the project aims to strengthen marine biodiversity and support coastal communities.

"We are excited to support this year's recipients of the HCLTech Grant Americas as they expand their innovative projects to reconnect natural habitats, boost community resilience and rejuvenate marine ecosystems across the Americas," said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Senior Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech. "This year, we saw a substantial increase in applications, highlighting the urgency of mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and the importance of supporting initiatives that pave the way for a sustainable future."

In its inaugural year in 2023, HCLTech Climate Action Grant in the Americas committed $5 million in grants over five years to support sustainable solutions to fight the climate crisis across the Americas. The Grant in the Americas builds on HCLTech and the HCLFoundation (HCLTech's CSR arm) focus on continuous global sustainability commitment with a total investment of over $175 million in CSR programs to date.

HCLTech is consistently recognized for its commitment to making a positive difference in the environment. Through our technology and collective expertise, HCLTech was recognized as an Industry Mover by S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023 for sustainable business practices and continues to partner with leading U.S.-based organizations, including Feeding America and Girl Up, to serve the broader community.

For more information on HCLTech Climate Action Grant in the Americas, its mission and the application process, please visit americas-grant.hcltech.com.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2025 totaled $13.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

