BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: HDFC securities Limited, (HSL) a leading stock broking firm and a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is repositioning its Retail Research division to "HSL Prime Research." This strategic shift underscores the firm's commitment to enhancing its research capabilities and delivering premium insights to clients. The transition to HSL Prime Research emphasizes HDFC securities' dedication to providing high-quality, actionable insights that empower investors to make informed decisions in an ever-evolving market. Clients can look forward to improved research coverage, deeper market insights, and a broader range of investment strategies tailored to their unique needs. Furthermore, as part of the transformation, Devarsh Vakil has been appointed as the new Head of HSL Prime Research, succeeding Deepak Jasani, who retired on 31st December 2024 after a remarkable tenure of over two decades. Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO of HDFC securities, acknowledged Jasani's significant contributions to the Retail Research department, stating, "Deepak's insights and expertise were fundamental to our success. He leaves behind a respected legacy in the industry, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude as he begins a new chapter in his life." Welcoming Vakil to his new role, which took effect on January 1, 2025, Relli highlighted his extensive 15 years of experience in the sector and his crucial role within the Retail Research team. Vakil's strong engagement with internal teams and clients, combined with his deep understanding of capital markets, positions him to elevate HSL Prime Research. Relli noted, "This appointment showcases the talent within our organization and our commitment to career development. Under Devarsh's leadership, we are eager to redefine our research offerings under the HSL Prime Research banner, enhancing our value proposition." Commenting on the occasion, Devarsh Vakil, Head of HSL Prime Research said, "I am honored to lead the HSL Prime Research team. Our objective is to establish new standards in research quality and innovation, equipping our clients with the insights necessary for success in their investment journeys and we aspire to be their trusted partner in navigating the complexities of the markets." HSL Prime Research, as part of its offerings, provides best-in-class investment opportunities supported by comprehensive fundamental and technical analysis conducted by a team of expert analysts. Most of these analysts have been associated with HDFC securities for over a decade. The team produces regular market commentaries that focus on market sentiments and developments, along with derivatives recommendations and stock recommendations across positional, medium-term, and long-term investments. Additionally, they offer Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) recommendations designed to help clients develop customized investment strategies, enabling them to build a long-term portfolio by investing smaller amounts on a periodic basis. HSL Prime Research also produces a variety of special reports, including "Pick of the Week," "Rollover Analysis," "Diwali Picks," and "New Year Picks," among others. These research insights are made accessible to clients through various platforms, such as WhatsApp, the organization's online applications, viz. InvestRight and HDFC SKY, as well as the company's website. In addition to these reports, the research team consistently develops newsletters and hosts webinars featuring prominent market experts from across the country. This initiative aims to deliver valuable content that benefits not only the clients of HDFC securities but also individuals seeking to enhance their knowledge and skills in investment. The launch of HSL Prime Research reinforces HDFC securities' commitment to advancing its research capabilities, ensuring clients have access to exceptional information vital for navigating financial markets. The repositioned division will concentrate on delivering comprehensive market analyses, investment insights, and expert commentary through a diverse suite of research products designed to meet the changing needs of both existing and prospective clients. About HDFC securities- https://www.hdfcsec.com/

Also Read | 'IMD's 150 Years Serve As Symbol of India's Proud Scientific Journey': PM Narendra Modi Hails India Meteorological Department on Foundation Day (Watch Video).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)