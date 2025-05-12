NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 12: Headsup B2B, India's fast-growing digital procurement marketplace, has crossed a major milestone by clocking Rs. 100 crore in revenue in FY25, marking an impressive 300% year-on-year growth. The company's lifetime revenue has now surpassed Rs. 150 crore, driven by a high volume of repeat purchases and a product-first approach.

Commenting on the growth, Sumit Kumar, Founder, Headsup B2B, said, "This year has been our best in terms of growth, with nearly 300% scaling over the previous fiscal. Our focus on repeat buying has kept customer acquisition costs negligible while ensuring healthy, consistent margins. Despite aggressive scaling, we've remained profitable by deeply embedding ourselves in the supply chain -- our vertical penetration is our biggest MOAT."

Staying true to its vision of simplifying B2B procurement, Headsup B2B has also ventured into the sustainability sector, positioning itself as a single-window procurement partner for businesses seeking solutions in solar and biomass -- two areas often marked by fragmented sourcing and delayed fulfilment.

As it sets its sights on the Rs.300 crore revenue mark in FY26, the company remains committed to maintaining its growth trajectory while sustaining profitability and deepening its supply-side integrations.

Headsup B2B is a digital procurement marketplace catering to businesses across India. With a focus on operational efficiency, seamless fulfillment, and category-specific penetration, the platform enables organizations to simplify recurring and large-scale sourcing through a tech-driven, product-focused approach.

