New Delhi [India], February 23: The Sanatan Premier League (SPL) held its first trophy unveiling ceremony today at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. Organized by the Sanatan Cricket Club, the event marked the official launch of what is being envisioned as "The Great Dome of Cricket" - a league that is not just about competition, but about discipline, values, and cultural consciousness. The unveiling was graced by the revered storyteller and preacher of Sanatan Dharma, Pujya Shri Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj, who revealed the trophy and shared the vision of this national campaign.

The event was also graced with the presence of eminent personalities like Former Indian cricket player Chetan Sharma, Master Abhinav Arora ( Spiritual influencer) , Business Coach Vivek Bindra , Astrologer Sumit Acharya.

Their presence ensures that SPL is not merely a sporting event, but a cultural movement rooted in values, discipline, and national spirit.

The league has been founded by Shri Vijay Sharma Ji, with Shri Dev Joshi and Shri Anand Mishra as co-founders. Their collective mission is to reach out to young players who are deeply connected to cricket but often drift away from life values and social direction. Through structured trials across major cities, SPL is opening doors for players aged 15-40 to showcase their talent. Ahead of the launch, SPL conducted trials in Jaipur (Feb 4), Dehradun (Feb 6), Surat (Feb 8), Delhi (Feb 10), Mumbai (Feb 12), Lucknow (Feb 14), and Indore (Feb 18). Each city witnessed active participation from hundreds of enthusiastic youth, aged 15-40, who came forward to showcase their talent and passion for cricket. The overwhelming response reflects the league's resonance with grassroots players and its potential to become a national movement.

Selected players will undergo special training camps before participating in the grand tournament scheduled in Indore from March 12-15, 2026. Matches will broadcast on leading sports channels SONY TV TEN Sports, giving grassroots talent national visibility.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pujya Shri Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj said: "Sanatan Cricket League is being organized with the sacred purpose of social welfare and spreading Sanatan values. Its core aim is to instill discipline, patriotism, service, and cultural values among youth through sports. The league offers free opportunities to talented children who lack proper platforms and resources, helping them build a brighter future. In times when youth face stress and moral decline, such initiatives bring new energy, confidence, and direction. Beyond sports, the league fosters teamwork, positivity, and resilience, while funds raised will support social causes like girls' education, marriage, and protection of neglected daughters. This inspiring campaign seeks to revive Sanatan values, strengthen service spirit, and guide the coming generations toward the right path."

The unveiling in Delhi marks the beginning of a new tradition and a new history, positioning SPL as a unique blend of sport, culture, and social impact - truly a "Mahakumbh of Cricket."

