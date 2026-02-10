PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 10: HEC Infra Projects Limited(HEC, The Company), (NSE Code: HECPROJECT), one of the leading players in the infrastructure sector, specializing in extra high voltage transmission and distribution projects have announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 & 9M FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Q3 FY26 Highlights

* Total Income of ₹57.77 Cr, YoY growth of 107.86%

* EBITDA of ₹5.32 Cr, YoY growth of 84.88%

* EBITDA Margin of 9.21%,

* Net Profit of ₹ 2.92 Cr, YoY growth of 103.74%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 5.05%

* EPS of ₹ 2.69, YoY growth of 90.78%

9M FY26 Highlights

* Total Income of ₹126.51 Cr, YoY growth of 89.42%

* EBITDA of ₹11.79 Cr, YoY growth of 90.12%

* EBITDA Margin of 9.32%

* Net Profit of ₹6.48 Cr, YoY growth of 81.55%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 5.12%,

* EPS of ₹5.98, YoY growth of 69.89%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Gaurang Shah, Managing Director of HEC Infra ProjectsLimited said, "During Q3 FY26, the Company maintained steady operational performance with a continued focus on execution and disciplined order inflows across its core infrastructure segments. Orders received during the quarter were supported by urban infrastructure and water supply projects, including works under the Jal Jeevan Mission, reinforcing HEC's strong positioning in government-led infrastructure programs.

The Company continues to build capabilities in emerging segments such as Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), which are expected to play a critical role in grid stability and renewable energy integration. This strategic focus positions HEC to participate in upcoming opportunities within the evolving power and energy transition ecosystem.

Further, the credit rating assignment during the quarter reflects improved visibility on the Company's financial profile and enhances confidence among lenders and stakeholders. Management remains focused on efficient execution, prudent working capital management, and sustainable growth across power, water, and energy infrastructure segments."

Key Operational Highlights

EPC Order - M/s J.P. Construction Company

* Scope: Water supply scheme for Village Varli, Pindwara, for providing Functional Household Tap Connections under Jal Jeevan Mission - Sirohi, Rajasthan

* Timeline: 12 months

* Order Value: ₹19.23 Cr

Credit Rating Update

* Rating Agency: Infomerics Valuation and Rating Ltd

* Long Term Bank Facilities: ₹17 Cr - IVR BBB- / Stable

* Short Term Bank Facilities: ₹30 Cr - IVR A3

Order From - Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)

* Scope: Augmentation work for electrical, mechanical and instrumentation repairs of existing Water Distribution Station at Krishnanagar, Saijpur Bogha Ward, North Zone, AMC, along with civil works

* Timeline: 12 months

* Order Value: ₹4.32 Cr

