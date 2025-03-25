PNN

New Delhi [India], March 25: Patti White, the Co-founder and CEO of Hemex Health, has been honored with the prestigious ET Inspiring Women Leaders Awards at the ET Women Conclave held at Gurugram. The event was organized by the Times Group to recognize exceptional contributions by women leaders across various fields.

Patti White is the Co-founder and CEO of Hemex Health, bringing over 25 years of experience in medical technology. Throughout her career, she has launched over 20 successful products, many tailored for emerging markets. Her expertise spans various medical fields, including cardiology, critical care, pain medicine, ophthalmology, behavioural health, and diagnostics. Prior to founding Hemex Health, Patti held significant roles, such as leading marketing for Hewlett Packard's $400 million PC business and its $100 million Cardiology division. She has also been instrumental in startups that developed low-cost patient monitors, achieving sales exceeding $100 million.

Patti's advice to the young girls:

"I advise young women aspiring to excel in health technology to build a strong foundation in fields such as biomedical engineering, artificial intelligence, regulatory affairs, or data science. Understanding the business side of healthcare is equally crucial. Developing effective communication skills and cultivating a supportive network are essential steps toward success. Recognizing that women in science may encounter biases, I encourage resilience in overcoming obstacles. As you progress in your careers, remember to 'pay it forward' by mentoring other young women in your sphere. Aligning your work with personal values and interests is fundamental to achieving fulfillment and making a meaningful impact in the field."

A quote she believes in- "Find your passion in life and live your best, joyous life. And if you can, leave the world a better place for your having lived."

About the Company: Hemex Health & HemexDx

Hemex Health is committed to making high-quality medical diagnostics accessible and affordable, especially in challenging and remote settings. By transforming proven research into cost-effective, intuitive devices, the company aims to empower frontline healthcare providers with reliable diagnostic tools. Hemex Health's flagship product, the Gazelle® diagnostic platform, exemplifies this mission by offering portable and accurate testing solutions for diseases like sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.

HemexDx Private Limited, a subsidiary of Hemex Health, focuses on delivering affordable, user-friendly, point-of-care electrophoresis diagnostics for hemoglobin variants, particularly in developing regions. The company operates in over 45 countries, with 2,900 customer sites, and has tested 1.7 million patients to date. HemexDx is ISO 13485 certified, and its Gazelle platform is CE approved, ICMR validated, CDSCO approved, and recognized as a confirmatory test by the National Health Mission (NHM) of India.

HemexDx Product: Gazelle Diagnostic Platform

The Gazelle diagnostic platform is a versatile, portable, battery-powered device equipped with GPS and Bluetooth capabilities, designed to meet the diagnostic needs of diverse healthcare settings. Developed in collaboration with Case Western Reserve University, Gazelle integrates two core technologies: microchip electrophoresis and fluorescence immunoassay (FIA). It allows for printing and digital transfer of results, enhancing its usability in various environments.

The Gazelle Hb Variant test can identify and quantify 19 phenotypes of hemoglobin variants within 10 minutes, making it a valuable tool in the early detection and management of hemoglobin disorders. Notably, it has been recommended for India's NHM's Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission 2047. Future developments for the Gazelle platform include parameters for ferritin, serum proteins, thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), microalbumin: creatinine ratio, vitamin B12, and C-reactive protein (CRP), aiming to broaden its diagnostic capabilities and further support global health initiatives.

