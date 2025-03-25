After stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's viral routine mocking figures from the Ambanis to Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde led to Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) followers' vandalism at Mumbai's The Habitat (where Kamra had performed months earlier), filmmaker Hansal Mehta has drawn parallels to his own experience with Shiv Sena (then undivided) violence 25 years ago. Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Mumbai Police Serve Summons to Stand-Up Comedian in Controversial Remarks Case.

In a detailed X post, Mehta recounted how Shiv Sena loyalists stormed his office, vandalised the premises, and physically assaulted him over a single line of dialogue in his film - despite it having passed censorship with 27 cuts. The director described being humiliated with blackened ink and forced into a public apology where he prostrated before an elderly woman.

While Mehta is known for controversial films like Shahid, Aligarh, Omerta, and Faraaz, this incident occurred early in his career during the 2000s. When a social media user mistakenly attributed the attack to Shahid (his biopic about assassinated lawyer Shahid Azmi), Mehta clarified it involved his second directorial venture, Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar.

'Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar'

Released in 2000 after his debut Jayate (1999), this black comedy starred Manoj Bajpayee, Tabu, and Saurabh Shukla with director Mahesh Bhatt in a cameo. Set in Mumbai, it explored migrant crises, class divides, and urban crime. The full movie is available to watch on YouTube.

Hansal Mehta's Post About the Incident

What happened with Kamra is, sadly, not new to Maharashtra. I’ve lived through it myself. Twenty-five years ago, loyalists of the same (then undivided) political party stormed into my office. They vandalised it, physically assaulted me, blackened my face, and forced me to… — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 24, 2025

The 2000 Assault Incident

On November 1, 2000, Koliwada residents (primarily fisherwomen) attacked Mehta’s Santacruz office over perceived slurs in the film. Despite prior negotiations and Mehta’s agreement to amend dialogues, the meeting turned violent, with ink thrown at him and his clothes torn – while police stood by, unable to intervene against the women-led mob.

The next day, under police protection and with then-Shiv Sena MLAs Anant Tare and Vinayak Raut present, Mehta publicly apologised, including the symbolic gesture of touching the elder’s feet. ‘Hindi Cinema Needs a Reset’: Hansal Mehta Calls for ‘Reset’ in Bollywood To Realign Its Priorities, Urges Investment in Talent Over Stars.

Reflecting later, Mehta criticised India’s stifling artistic climate: "I am disillusioned with the democracy that we so proudly claim to be. I am saddened by the lack of tolerance and artistic freedom. A work of fiction should be treated accordingly. At this rate, one will no longer be able to call a city or country by its name while portraying harsh scenarios. I feel that those who were upset should have taken up the matter with the Censor Board as it is the latter's responsibility to safeguard the interests of all. Their role is redundant if their verdict or judgement is set aside. The Censor Board is superfluous in its functioning. But then an individual is easier to attack than an institution."

Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar flopped commercially and critically. After a string of forgettable films (like the American Pie clone Ye Kya Ho Raha Hai?), Mehta gained acclaim in 2013 with Shahid, which earned Rajkummar Rao a National Award for Best Actor and Mehta Best Director honour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).