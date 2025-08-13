PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13: As India prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, Herbalife India releases a special edition of its popular podcast series, Live Your Best Life, Unscripted, featuring one of the country's most admired sporting icons, Smriti Mandhana.

In this powerful and reflective episode, Smriti shares her journey from backyard cricket in Sangli to representing India on the global stage, while carrying the hopes of a billion people on her shoulders. The conversation, hosted by Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India, is an ode to discipline, mindset, and national pride, all values that define both the athlete and the occasion.

"Every time I wear the India jersey, it's not just about cricket. It's about playing for something much bigger than yourself," Smriti says in the episode.

Titled 'Strength, Energy & Breaking Barriers', the episode explores:

- Smriti's approach to leadership through empathy and communication

- Her strategies for recovery and fitness, including breathing techniques, mental routines, and structured meditation

- The importance of personalized nutrition and how Herbalife's H24 Hydrate helps her perform and recover

- Her personal rituals to stay grounded: gaming, music, journaling, and setting short- and long-term goals

The timing of this episode is significant, releasing just before Independence Day, it becomes a tribute not only to Smriti's sporting achievements, but to the spirit of a new India: strong, grounded, and fearlessly individual.

"Don't fear failure. Write your own journey. Don't copy anyone," she says in a message to India's youth.

As Smriti recounts the shift from playing in empty stadiums to hearing 20,000 people chant her name, she calls it a privilege, not pressure, a sign of how far women's cricket and India's sports culture have come.

The episode ends on a lighter note with a rapid-fire round, where Smriti shares her love for Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, her dream of being a chef, and her go-to travel essentials.

Live Your Best Life, Unscripted is Herbalife India's wellness-focused podcast that brings together athletes, health experts, and changemakers in candid conversations around performance, purpose, and personal well-being. With new episodes launching monthly, it continues to reflect Herbalife's global mission to inspire healthier, more active lives.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

