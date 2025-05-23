BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 23: Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has teamed up with KRAFTON India, publisher of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), to launch an unprecedented 'phygital' partnership -- a first for India's two-wheeler and gaming industry. This collaboration brings together the thrill of digital gaming with the excitement of real-world motorcycling through a unique blend of in-game content and limited-edition bikes. As part of this initiative, Hero's popular motorcycles -- the Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 125R, the fastest bikes in their respective segments are now integrated into BGMI as playable vehicles. Soon, fans will also be able to bring the digital experience to life by purchasing exclusive, BGMI-branded Hero motorcycles in the real world, featuring specially designed decals and themed styling. "This is more than a brand integration -- it's a benchmark for how companies can authentically embed into gaming culture and create real value for a connected generation," said Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at KRAFTON India. He added, "With Hero MotoCorp, we're turning virtual mobility into real-world expression -- translating in-game aspiration into tangible ownership. For the first time in India, players aren't just engaging with a brand -- they're living it, both in-game and on the road." Speaking on the development, Ashutosh Varma, Chief Business Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, " At Hero MotoCorp, we are constantly innovating to connect with young, digital-first consumers in meaningful and exciting ways. Our collaboration with KRAFTON India marks a bold new step in this direction, blending the real and virtual worlds like never before. By bringing our Xtreme motorcycles into BGMI, we are not just creating immersive brand experiences, we are redefining the intersection of mobility and digital entertainment. This partnership is a celebration of new-age passion, performance, and play." Hero Motorcycles Hit the Battleground

Starting from May 25, players will find the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 125R inside BGMI as high-performance vehicles with exclusive designs inspired by their real-world counterparts. The collaboration also includes an unlockable Hero-themed gear drop, featuring a custom outfit, helmet, and backpack. Merging Culture, Community, and Mobility

This initiative redefines how brands engage with India's digitally native generation. For Hero MotoCorp, the collaboration signals a forward-looking move into the digital ecosystem, embedding the brand into gaming culture. For KRAFTON India, it continues the evolution of BGMI as not just a game, but a lifestyle platform.

Together, this phygital partnership offers a glimpse into the future -- where mobility meets gameplay, and fandom becomes a tangible as well as a rideable experience. For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

