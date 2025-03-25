PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Hexaware Technologies, a global leader in IT services and solutions, today announced its triumphant win as the ETNow Best Organisations for Women 2025, marking its third consecutive victory since 2023. The prestigious award, which recognizes exemplary efforts in fostering gender equity and inclusion, was felicitated at a grand ceremony on March 21, 2025, at Mumbai.

Also Read | Surya Grahan 2025 Date and Time: Year's First Solar Eclipse, Will It Be Visible in India? Sutak Timings, Dos and Don'ts; Everything You Need To Know About the Celestial Event.

*Celebrates milestone victory with innovative DEI initiatives and unwavering commitment to gender equity

The accolade follows a rigorous evaluation of Hexaware's policies, including women's workforce representation, board diversity, compliance with workplace harassment prevention laws, learning & development programs, and DEI practices. Hexaware's holistic approach to empowering women--spanning progressive policies, innovative healthcare, and career-reintegration initiatives--cemented its position as an industry frontrunner.

Also Read | Tesla Stock Rise: Tesla Shares Jump to 11.93% at USD 278 After Weeks of Decline Amid Attacks, Global Competition; Check Elon Musk's Net Worth.

Hexaware's award-winning framework prioritizes work-life balance through various initiatives, including post-maternity sabbaticals and customizable shifts. Its StrongHer Up program supports women returning from career breaks with coaching and community-building, while Rising Women@Hexaware propels female talent into leadership roles. The company's AI-driven breast cancer screening initiative, accessible to employees and families, underscores its commitment to democratizing healthcare.

With 4,400 women certified in AI skills and structured mentorship linking them to industry experts, Hexaware is shaping a future-ready workforce. The Coffee Catchups initiative fosters networking and leadership alignment, and Employee Resource Groups like Women@Hexaware and Allies to PRIDE cultivate safe spaces for dialogue and growth.

The company's DEI milestones include its annual Diversity Festival, monthly awareness campaigns like Diversity Wednesday, and the Reverse Mentoring Program bridging generational and leadership gaps. The IWD Awards spotlight women's achievements, while Faces of Hexaware amplifies diverse employee stories globally.

Nita Nambiar, Chief People Officer, Hexaware, said, "Three consecutive wins are a testament to our unrelenting focus on equity. Every policy we've built--from Rising Women at Hexaware, AI skilling to our inclusive benefits policies --reflects our belief that empowering women fuels innovation. This honor energizes us to build an inclusive workforce globally."

Echoing the sentiments, R Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer, Hexaware, said, "Women are at the core of Hexaware's success. Our targeted programs and upskilling initiatives ensure we not only attract exceptional talent but also nurture their growth at every stage. Winning this award thrice validates our belief that inclusive workplaces drive exponential progress--for our people, clients, and communities."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)