PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: Indian-owned Hexaware Technologies, a global provider of IT and digital solutions, has marked the next phase of its UK expansion by opening a new Birmingham-based facility, with plans to create 250 jobs. The facility at 3, Brindleyplace was officially opened by West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, who took part in a ribbon cutting and traditional Indian lamp-lighting ceremony.

Also Read | iPhone 16 Series by Apple May Not Offer Touch ID Fingerprint Authentication Tech: Report.

Hexaware's launch of its Birmingham base follows its move to establish a pilot facility in the city earlier this year to provide on-site support for several customers. Since then, a surge in demand in areas such as application operations, End-User Computing (EUC) services, and ServiceDesk support, has convinced Hexaware to step up its growth in the West Midlands while diversifying its portfolio of services.

The expansion plan forms a key part of the business' UK growth strategy, which is focused on establishing themselves as a trusted partner for innovative IT and digital services. The company is committed to scaling up its Birmingham facility to house 250 talented professionals by 2025. The onboarding process for over 60 local employees is already underway, with plans to actively seek out additional top-tier talent to complement Hexaware's growing team. The business' recruitment drive is being supported by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) skills team, following an introduction by the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding Car Crashes Into Tree in Kanpur Dehat As Driver Dozes Off; Four Killed and Many Injured (Watch Video).

The announcement comes one year since West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, led a delegation formed of business and political leaders from the UK's West Midlands to India's sub-regions. The trade mission resulted in a number of strategic partnerships, with the aim of boosting bilateral trade and investment between India and the West Midlands.

During the 2022/23 financial year, India overtook the US to become the West Midlands' leading source of FDI, with tech-led investments into the region representing a prominent trend. The West Midlands also cemented its reputation as a global investment hotspot, emerging as the UK's top regional location for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) outside London.

R Srikrishna, CEO at Hexaware, said, "We want to deliver personalized services to our large and rapidly growing British customer base while helping build and improve the economy and talent in local communities. Birmingham and the Midlands, with their rich and diverse talent base, offer immense potential to meet both objectives."

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said, "Last year's trade mission to India helped us to further strengthen our region's economic ties with this dynamic nation on the rise -- as discussions advance around a new Free Trade Agreement between the UK and India.

"India is now one of our region's leading sources of foreign direct investment, and now, the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC) is spearheading our international strategy to further strengthen our reputation as the UK's leading FDI recipient outside of London.

"This important investment announcement from Hexaware a year on from our trade mission is a fantastic result. I'm pleased that Hexaware have made this commitment, and I look forward to seeing them go from strength to strength here -- supported by our world-class STEM talent base and strengths in innovation."

Councillor John Cotton, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said, "Birmingham is a hub of educational excellence, housing multiple institutions that consistently rank among the world's top 100 universities. Our city is not only home to these world-class universities, but it also offers an exceptional environment for both local and international students and skilled professionals. With this expansion, Birmingham presents a unique opportunity to students and professionals alike to acquire invaluable industry experience through work placements with Hexaware, contributing to the needs of their global clientele."

About West Midlands Growth Company:

The West Midlands Growth Company helps the region make its mark nationally and internationally. Its primary purpose is to attract investment, jobs, visitors and businesses to the West Midlands. The West Midlands Growth Company focuses on the WMCA geography of Greater Birmingham and Solihull, Coventry and Warwickshire, and the Black Country.

About Hexaware Technologies:

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 27,900 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With 45+ offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284206/Hexaware_Birmingham_facility_inauguration.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)