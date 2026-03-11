New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): A Delhi court has granted interim bail to two accused in a case involving alleged racist and derogatory remarks against three students from the Northeast, while directing them to strictly cooperate with the ongoing investigation and comply with several conditions imposed by the court.

Additional Sessions Judge Samar Vishal of the Saket Courts, while passing the order on March 11, directed the accused to provide their updated residential addresses and active mobile numbers to the Investigating Officer and inform the police about any change in their contact details. The court further ordered that the accused must join the investigation whenever called and fully cooperate with the probe.

The court also directed the Investigating Officer to remain vigilant during the period of interim bail and immediately report any violation of the conditions. The victims have also been given liberty to approach the court if they notice any breach of the bail conditions by the accused. The matter has been listed for further consideration on April 13, 2026, when the court will review compliance with the directions.

The judge observed that the continuation or extension of interim bail would depend on the accused strictly adhering to the conditions imposed by the court. Any violation could lead to immediate cancellation of the relief granted.

The court also directed the Investigating Officer to complete the investigation within two months in accordance with the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, and submit a status report on the next date of hearing.

The case arises out of an incident registered at Malviya Nagar police station on February 21, 2026, based on a complaint filed by three neighbours belonging to Scheduled Tribe communities from Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

According to the prosecution, the dispute began during the installation of an air conditioner in the victims' rented apartment when dust and drilling debris allegedly fell onto the lower floor where the accused lived. The situation escalated into an argument during which the accused allegedly made abusive and derogatory remarks referring to the victims' tribal identity and place of origin.

The prosecution has also alleged that the accused made sexually coloured and defamatory remarks during the altercation, publicly humiliating the victims.

Counsel for the accused argued that the incident arose from a neighbourhood dispute and did not involve any physical assault or bodily injury. It was also submitted that the accused have no prior criminal antecedents and are willing to vacate their current residence and relocate to another locality by March 31, 2026.

Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution and the complainants contended that the investigation is at an early stage and crucial steps, including collection of voice samples and forensic examination of video recordings, are yet to be completed. They also raised concerns that the accused might influence witnesses if released.

After considering the submissions, the court granted interim relief to the accused while imposing strict safeguards to ensure the integrity of the investigation. (ANI)

