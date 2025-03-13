PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Hexaware Technologies, a leading IT services and solutions provider, secured top honors at the UBS Forums' 19th Edition of Future of Learning and Development Awards 2025, winning the Excellence in Learning and Development and Best Learning Culture in an Organization awards. These accolades spotlight Hexaware's groundbreaking employee development programs, which have redefined how organizations cultivate talent, fuel innovation, and future-proof their workforce.

Hexaware's award-winning initiatives are anchored in its belief that learning is the cornerstone of progress. The company has built a dynamic ecosystem--built upon the strong foundations of its Sonic framework and IGNITE initiative--where curiosity is celebrated, skills are continuously reinvented, and employees are empowered to lead industries forward.

Sonic is a revolutionary initiative that offers over 1,000 industry-recognized certifications, enabling employees to pursue their professional aspirations with full reimbursement and learning bonuses. The program's transparent, employee-centric design eliminates legal bindings or exit requirements, fostering a culture of voluntary and enthusiastic learning. By integrating gamification, hackathons, and collaborative clubs like GenAI and Agile, Sonic ensures a dynamic and engaging learning experience.

IGNITE focuses on nurturing leadership capabilities through innovative programs like Agile Leadership Simulation 2.0, Solution Mindset 2.0, and LEAP 3.0. These initiatives emphasize strategic thinking, collaboration, and customer-centricity, equipping future leaders to navigate the complexities of digital transformation.

Through these curated platforms, Hexaware's programs have delivered transformative outcomes:

* 3% lower attrition rate, reflecting increased employee satisfaction, also one of the lowest in the industry.

* Achieved much improved operational margins driven by enhanced productivity and upskilled talent.

* Improved engagement and collaboration, with a motivated workforce consistently rating Hexaware as one of the top workplaces on Glassdoor.

Vinod Chandran, Chief Operating Officer, Hexaware, remarked, "These awards are a celebration of our people's relentless drive to learn, unlearn, and relearn. We've built a culture where every Hexawarian owns their growth journey, and that energy ripples into the transformative solutions we deliver for clients. As a company with the lowest attrition rate in the industry, this is just the beginning for us."

Satyendu Mohanty, Executive Vice President & Global Head - Talent Supply Chain and L&D, Hexaware, added, "Learning at Hexaware isn't just a prescriptive set of steps we follow--it's a mindset. By blending cutting-edge tech with human-centric design, we've created an ecosystem where innovation is instinctive. When our people thrive, our clients and communities thrive with them."

Hexaware is poised to launch LearnX 2.0, integrating generative AI to create dynamic, self-evolving learning paths. The company will also expand its partnerships with top-tier universities and platforms like Coursera to democratize access to global expertise.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com

