New Delhi [India], July 7: In the dynamic healthcare industry, engaging with healthcare professionals (HCPs) effectively and efficiently remains a critical challenge. Traditional tele-calling services, while functional, often lack the precision and personalization needed to convert engagement into meaningful relationships. Enter Unnati by Hidoc Dr., an innovative AI-powered Virtual Medical Representative (VMR) that is set to transform the way HCPs are engaged, nurtured, and converted into potential leads.

Transforming HCP Engagement With The Unnati Revolution

Unnati is born from the need to create a cost-effective and highly personalized approach to HCP engagement. Traditional outreach methods often come with high operational costs, inconsistent execution, and limited scalability. For smaller healthcare companies, competing in this space is a significant challenge.

Unnati removes these barriers by offering an AI-driven engagement model that ensures high accuracy, personalization, and efficiency at scale. By automating lead generation and interaction management, Unnati empowers organizations of all sizes to connect meaningfully with HCPs.

Leveraging AI-Driven Precision To Deliver Next-Level Personalization

Through artificial intelligence and data-powered abilities, Unnati leverages behavioral analytics and personalized communication to optimize HCP interactions. Instead of relying on static scripts and repetitive outreach, it dynamically adapts to each HCP's preferences, ensuring targeted, efficient, and meaningful engagements. It is designed to understand the needs of healthcare professionals, build trust, and deliver personalized medical content that enhances their decision-making process.

Unnati redefines the structure of HCP engagement by integrating behavioral profiling and personalized follow-ups, leading to a significantly higher conversion rate. Instead of generic interactions, Unnati learns from each HCP's prescription behavior, communication preferences, and content consumption patterns to tailor its approach. The result? A streamlined, high-impact engagement model that ensures potential leads are nurtured effectively within a few interactions.

Adding a tech perspective, Gayatri Hedau, Tech Operations Head, Hidoc Dr., states: "Unnati is the culmination of cutting-edge AI technology and a deep understanding of healthcare professionals' needs. Our team has built a system that ensures accuracy, eliminates human error, and delivers personalized interactions at scale. This is just the beginning--we're excited to roll out even more advanced features in the future."

How Unnati Engages, Nurtures, and Converts

Driving Real Results with Transformative Impact

Unnati is revolutionizing healthcare lead generation by engaging unlimited HCPs across diverse regions, scaling effortlessly to thousands of interactions. It provides a cost-effective alternative, removing human error and inefficiencies. It ensures that companies with limited budgets can also access high-quality leads without extending their manpower. By automating personalized outreach and delivering relevant medical content, Unnati enhances the effectiveness of healthcare marketing and sales teams.

Varun Gadia, Chief Operating Officer, Hidoc Dr., shares his perspective on Unnati's impact: "Unnati is a game-changer in healthcare engagement. By combining AI with deep behavioral insights, we're not only optimizing lead generation but also creating meaningful connections with healthcare professionals. This innovation reflects our commitment to delivering cost-effective, scalable solutions that empower companies of all sizes to thrive in the healthcare ecosystem."

Pushing Boundaries and Unlocking New Possibilities

Hidoc Dr. is committed to continuous innovation, and Unnati is only going to get better. Future updates will include:

* AI-Powered Medical Event Updates: Timely updates on medical conferences, events, and healthcare awareness days to deepen engagement with HCPs.

* Advanced Analytics: More granular insights into HCP preferences and engagement patterns to refine outreach strategies.

* Enhanced Personalization: Even more tailored interactions to ensure every communication adds value to the HCP's practice.

Unnati stands as a scalable, accurate, and cost-effective alternative to traditional methods. As Hidoc Dr. continues to push the boundaries of healthcare innovation, Unnati marks a significant step towards a more efficient, data-driven, and relationship-centric approach to medical outreach.

