Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, one of the most loved celebrity couples of Indian television, keep making it to the headlines for one reason or another. In the past few days, the buzz surrounding their possible pregnancy has been a favourite topic among fans. While the speculations began long back, netizens became more certain about it after Krushna Abhishek was seen grabbing an ingredient from Ankita Lokhande in a promo of Laughter Chefs 2. The actress runs after him but gets tired and casually says, "Main pregnant hoon," leaving everyone surprised. In a recent vlog, the couple has cleared the air surrounding the rumours. Are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Expecting Their First Child? ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Actress Says ‘Main Pregnant Hoon’ on ‘Laughter Chefs S2’ (Watch Promo).

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on Pregnancy Rumours

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain shared a video of a Q&A session on their YouTube channel on July 6. In the video, the couple answered several fan questions regarding their personal and professional life, during which they addressed their pregnancy rumours. Talking about it, Vicky Jain said, “News to kaafi time se chal rahi hai, pregnancy when should have been the question.” Ankita added, “Chal rahi hai, hamare beech beech mein baat-cheet chal rahi hai.” The actress said that she is tired of the question and asked Vicky to clarify it properly.

Power Couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

While the couple hesitated to answer the question properly, Ankita Lokhande said, "Jo bhi hai, aap ko pata chal jaega doston. Mujhe maaf karna, mai answer nahi dungi aapko jab mai pregnant nahi hoon." (You'll get to know when the time comes. I won't be answering the question now. In the session, they also talked about how their relationship began. Ankita revealed that initially they were just friends and later started dating. But due to some issue, they broke up, but again got together after some time.

The actress shared that it was Vicky who reached out to her to make things work, which is when Ankita told him that she didn’t want to be in a relationship again and directly asked him to meet her parents. The Pavitra Rishta actress said that it was his efforts that impressed her. The couple got married on December 14, 2021. ‘Proud Parents’: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Welcome ‘Little Princess’ Mau to Their Family (Watch Video).

Watch Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Latest YouTube Video:

Before Laughter Chefs 2, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were seen together in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17.

