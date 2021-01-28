New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/ThePRTree): The life-force of any society is reflected in the transformations it goes through, but it is not necessary that every change is for good that is why a dynamic society has to keep its conscience alive. It must be able to distinguish between what change is acceptable and what is unacceptable.

If a society doesn't have the ability to discriminate, then the social changes may destroy the basic foundations of its social structure. In the process the very identity of that society is lost. This is exemplified by the history of civilizations. The civilizations of Rome, Greece and Mesopotamia have become extinct.

The Indian social structure even while undergoing changes according to the need of times, maintained continuity and strong links with its basic tenets following the principals of "Swaraj or Self Rule" laid down in a revolutionary book "Hind Swaraj" written by Mohan Das Karam Chandra Gandhi Ji himself on a voyage back to South Africa.

Through Hind-Swaraj, Gandhi Ji wanted to inculcate the spirit of "Swaraj and Enoughness" among youths of this country, He is not in agreement with the impatience of the youth who either tend to criticize or ignore the achievements of the preceding generations. Thus, a book teaches us that a 'society which cannot meaningfully evaluate the achievements of its ancestors lacks depth, cannot seriously analyze issues, can neither achieve Swaraj nor manage it successfully' which makes Hind Swaraj still relevant in the 21st century.

Hind Swaraj has a very strong impact on those who read it, as Gandhi Ji was going through all the imaginative furies that are usually attendant on a writer when one is embarking on creative literature. In Chapter X, Gandhi Ji writes "Do people become enemies because they change their religion? Is the God of the Mahomedan different from the God of the Hindu? which still remains a matter of debate for millennials even after 111 years of the book.

It is very sad that such work of exemplary nature has not been written or discussed in the mainstream media despite the fact that 'Hind Swaraj could be the guiding steps for this country to resolve the present crisis tormenting the nation.

Anirudh Sethi, renowned author, international market expert and an exotic collector of antiquities from around the world especially everything regarding Mohan Das Karam Chandra Gandhi including the original "The Hind Swaraj" written by Gandhi Ji in 1909, talks about how the book can re-shape the future of this country and could be a ray of light during these dark times of politics and corruption.

Anirudh Sethi throughout the years has collected various press photographs and historical newspapers including signed cheques by Gandhi Ji himself and happens to be the biggest collector of handwritten letters by Mahatma Gandhi Ji throughout the world.

Sethi plans to open a public museum to display his years of collection and to inculcate the spirit of Gandhism among the youths of this country. He adds that it is "Swaraj or Self Rule" what our country still lacks today; if people can control themselves and can work together towards the betterment of the nation "NO LAW" is required.

It is people like Anirudh Sethi who is working tirelessly to keep the tradition and morals of this country alive!! Like Gandhi Ji, Sethi too believes that "Those who want to do well are not selfish, they are not in a hurry, they know that to impregnate people with good requires a long time. But evil has wings. To build a house takes time. Its destruction takes none."

