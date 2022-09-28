Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hiranandani Group will organize the first edition of the Hiranandani Thane Cyclothon on 2nd October 2022.

The event will be flagged off from Hiranandani Estate, Thane.

Also Read | Sravanya Pittie's Viral Brihadisvara Temple Video Has This Interesting Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan Connection - Here's How.

The cyclothon will have three categories covering 5 km Green ride, 15 km Fun ride, and 30 km City ride. A 30 km cycling race is also planned for pro-cyclists.

Over 1000 cyclists from Thane and MMR are expected to participate in the event.

Also Read | Juhi Chawla: OTT Is Breaking Bollywood’s ‘From Playing Heroine To Playing Mother’ Pattern For The Female Lead Actors! (LatestLY Exclusive!).

The Cyclothon #PedalForEarth event is part of the brand's larger initiative 'Rhyme for Earth' that propagates the need for sustainable lifestyle. It is the first action oriented step towards being mindful of our footprints on environment.

According to a study by the United Nations, as much as 13 million tonnes of plastic enters our oceans annually. By 2050, plastic will outweigh marine life in the oceans. A study by Lancet states that bad air kills more than a million people every year in India.

The #RhymeForEarth is a thought provoking initiative which gives a reality check to the destruction that is being caused to nature. It aims to inspire people to adopt an environment friendly way of living.

The Cyclothon event will feature a 10 feet installation made out of the waste plastic that will be stationed to create awareness on the environment and the need to protect it. On the occasion, the brand will also urge the audience to pledge and be mindful of any acts that could harm the environment.

Prashin Jhobalia, VP, Marketing Strategy, House of Hiranandani, "Sustainability has been at the core of the brand and the focus has always been towards creating a balance in nature with multiple green initiatives. Every year we try to strengthen our efforts towards our biggest belief - A Better Planet. 'Rhyme for Earth' is a unique concept through which we intend to attract everyone's attention to degradation caused to the environment. Along with creating awareness, we also intend to bring a transformational change in our everyday lives that can positively impact our surroundings and thus, create a better place for our future generations. Cyclothon is our first step towards inspiring everyone to bring a change in their day to day living and contribute for a cleaner and greener tomorrow."

Kabir Rachure, Ultra cyclist and Race Across America (RAAM) runner will be a part of the event on Sunday. Rachure is the first Indian to achieve a podium finish at Race Across America, the world's toughest cycle race. He said, "Platforms like this encourage people to take up cycling as a passion and it gradually translates into a need. With cycling we can stay fit and also contribute towards the environment."

Anil Uchil, an avid cyclist for over four decades and The Race Director of Hiranandani Thane Cyclothon 2022 says, "It's encouraging to see so many cyclists pedaling at the same time. It only motivates each one to cycle and we silently contribute to a greater cause."

House of Hiranandani has always endeavored to create sustainable communities by maintaining ecological balance through its developments. It aspires to take up initiatives that create an impact on the community as a whole & bring about a transformational change for a better future.

House of Hiranandani is a pioneer in developing integrated communities that have become landmarks in India. It has transformed the real estate skyline of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad with its signature-styled neighborhoods that offer a holistic living experience to residents.

Pillared by over four decades of experience and a unique approach to designing and planning, HOH invests heavily in research and development to ensure that its developments surpass industry benchmarks and redefine engineering and design. Today, the brand is synonymous with excellence and strives to create value for all stakeholders at every step of development. www.houseofhiranandani.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)