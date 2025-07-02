Hoac Foods India, maker of "HARIOM" natural foods since 2018, plans to raise up to ₹1,000 Lakhs via its first QIP

New Delhi [India], July 2: Company incorporated on March 12, 2018 headquartered in New Delhi, Hoac Foods India Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of high-quality natural food products under the brand name "HARIOM", offering a diverse range that includes chakki atta (wheat flour), organic herbs and spices, unpolished pulses, grains, and cold-pressed yellow mustard oil. The company plans to raise up to ₹1,000.00 Lakhs through its first-ever Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

The Members of the company have approved the issue on 26 June, 2025.

HOAC Foods India Limited informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of ₹ 210.64 per equity share. On June 30, 2025 the closing price of the Equity Shares on NSE was ₹ 232.85 per Equity Share.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined by the Company in consultation with the book-running lead manager appointed for the issue.

The proceeds from the QIP will be strategically deployed to accelerate HOAC Foods India Limited growth plans. These include funding working capital requirement for the expected rapid growth in the coming years.

The Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) to the QIP issue were GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited.

Financial Performance

Revenue grew from ₹12.10 Cr (FY23), ₹15.63 Cr (FY24), ₹26.48 Cr (FY25).

PAT increased from ₹0.50 Cr (FY23) to 2.48 Cr (FY25).

ROCE at 25.00% and ROE at 33.71% in FY25.

Key Business Highlights

INTEGRATED D2C + B2B RETAIL STRATEGY

Operates 15 retail outlets (5 owned + 10 franchise) across Delhi-NCR. Growing presence in B2B via kirana stores and modern trade channels.

SCALABLE AND EFFICIENT OPERATIONS

We have 2 modern factories -- Factory 1 at Village Bhondsi and Factory 2 at Village Mahinderwara. Our supply chain ensures fast delivery and fresh product availability.

AGGRESSIVE EXPANSION AND DIVERSIFICATION

We are continuously expanding our product range by adding new categories like dry fruits. Our future roadmap includes entry into metro cities, boosting exports through HOAC Exports Pvt. Ltd., and scaling up our manufacturing capacity..

STRONG DIGITAL & E-COMMERCE LEVERAGE

We have 14.5K+ monthly users. We generate strong monthly sales through our D2C mobile app and call-based orders, supported by a growing user base and healthy average order value. This model allows us to gain direct consumer insights, build brand loyalty, and retain better margins.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)