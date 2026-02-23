Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 23 (ANI): A road rage incident involving a retired Indian Army officer was reported in Gurugram on the night of Saturday, February 21, when the officer was returning alone from a hospital after attending to a family medical emergency.

Following a minor traffic collision between two vehicles, the officer was allegedly assaulted by occupants of the other car, resulting in injuries and damage to his vehicle, according to the Indian Army sources

Also Read | CTET Answer Key 2026: CBSE Likely To Release Provisional Answer Key of Central Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

He was subsequently admitted to the hospital in Gurugram, where he underwent medical treatment.

After the incident came to notice, local military authorities contacted the Gurugram Police to facilitate coordination and follow-up in the matter.

Also Read | Madhu Park Ridge Row: Congress MP Mallu Ravi Accuses BRS Leader Harish Rao of Misleading Residents.

"An FIR has been registered at Police Station Sector-50, Gurugram, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Acting swiftly, Gurugram Police have arrested five individuals in the case. The veteran officer has since been discharged from the hospital and has returned to his residence," the sources stated.

The case remains under investigation in accordance with established legal procedures. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)