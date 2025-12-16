SMPL

Goa [India], December 16: HOAG, India's pioneering Ivy-grade summer program, has partnered with BITS BioCyTiH Foundation (BBF), an innovation and deep-tech initiative of BITS Pilani, K.K. Birla Goa Campus, to launch a transformative Summer Program for students aged 18 to 22. Built around the underlying theme "Leadership in the Age of AI", the program focuses on helping young adults develop the human, strategic, and adaptive skills needed to thrive in a world being reshaped by rapid technological change, without teaching AI tools or technical AI concepts.

As industries evolve at an unprecedented pace, the ability to collaborate, communicate, think critically, and adapt meaningfully has become essential. This summer program helps students understand how to steer their careers, make thoughtful decisions, and build a strong personal foundation to grow confidently in a dynamic future.

"This program gives students the space and guidance to understand themselves, explore their potential, and develop leadership that is rooted in purpose and human capability, even as the world around them continues to shift.", said Adetya VN Chopra, Founder of HOAG.

Aligned with the mission of BITS BioCyTiH Foundation, the program integrates design thinking, innovation frameworks, systems understanding, and real-world challenge exploration. Through hands-on sessions, reflective exercises, interdisciplinary exposure, and mentor interactions, participants learn how to navigate complexity with confidence.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anil Wali, CEO of BITS BioCyTiH Foundation, said:

"In a rapidly changing world, leadership is defined by clarity, curiosity, and responsible action. Our partnership with HOAG offers young learners the opportunity to develop these qualities while exploring how different fields intersect and evolve. We are pleased to provide an ecosystem where students can learn deeply, question boldly, and grow meaningfully."

About BITS BioCyTiH Foundation

BITS BioCyTiH Foundation is a technology innovation hub of BITS Pilani established under the aegis of NM-ICPS (DST). The Foundation focuses on fostering interdisciplinary research, biodesign, healthcare innovation, and technology-driven solutions. With access to advanced facilities, expert mentors, and industry collaborations, BBF supports young innovators in developing impactful problem-solving abilities and responsible leadership.

About HOAG

HOAG is an education-focused initiative dedicated to bringing global-quality experiential learning to young adults in India. Through immersive programs, thoughtfully designed frameworks, and mentorship from leading educators and industry professionals, HOAG helps students gain clarity, confidence, leadership skills, and future-ready capabilities. Its mission is to make transformative and relevant learning accessible and meaningful for students from diverse backgrounds.

The program shall take place at the BITS Pilani, K.K. Birla Goa Campus, located in Sancoale, South Goa, a serene, modern, and intellectually vibrant environment known for its greenery, advanced laboratories, collaborative study spaces, and a culture that encourages exploration and innovation.

Together, HOAG and BITS BioCyTiH Foundation aim to redefine summer learning for young adults by creating an experience that helps them build the clarity, resilience, and leadership needed to thrive in a world of constant change.

For more information, please visit the website:

www.hoag.in

Follow HOAG on Instagram for the latest updates of their programs.

https://www.instagram.com/thehoagexperience?igsh=MWxlNHQ3eXhkOXB1eg==

HOAG Helpline Number:

98906 13523

