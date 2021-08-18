New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Adding to the festivities, Home Credit India has partnered with SEWA Bharat to brighten up the Raksha Bandhan festival with vibes of happiness, joy, sibling love, and divinity.

The company, through this association, enables these nano entrepreneurs (artisans) to restore their livelihoods by supporting them with new trends in product development and in gaining market linkages.

These Rakhis with abstract and unique designs are eco-friendly and ethnic and can be purchased from the website: Rakhi Edition 2021 - SEWA RUAAB.

Home Credit India aims to offer simple, fast, and accessible financing options on smartphones and home appliances. With Home Credit's Ujjwal Card, customers can avail instant limit to buy smartphones and home appliances across popular brands such as Samsung, LG Electronics, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, RealMe, Voltas, Beko, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej, Blue Star, Sony, Nokia, Tecno, Aisen and Symphony Coolers that are in partnership with Home Credit.

Among several technology products available in the market, affordable and stylish smartphones are undoubtedly the best gifts to make your loved ones happy. This ritual makes the festivities more joyful and memorable. One can select from a variety of these products with Home Credit India at customer-friendly finance schemes.

Bringing love, harmony, and care for its 11.7 million customers, Home Credit India offers various flexible loan options and provides a plethora of hassle-free financing options, as the company is committed to drive credit penetration and broaden financial inclusion through responsible lending in the country.

